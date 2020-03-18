Corporate Statement: Shell Chemical Temporarily Suspends Construction In Beaver County

Editor’s Note: The following is a statement by Hilary Mercer, VP Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals. It is being published in full as submitted to BeaverCountian.com.

The health and well-being of our workers and nearby communities remains Shell’s top priority. That’s an ethos we live by every day, but it’s especially relevant at time when the world is taking drastic measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

We’re committed to doing our part.

We have made the decision to temporarily suspend construction activities at Shell’s Beaver County site, effective March 18th. In the days ahead we will install additional mitigation measures aligned with CDC guidance. Once complete, we will consider a phased ramp-up that allows for the continuation of safe, responsible construction activities.

We’re proud of the over 8,000 workers who have committed their time and expertise to one of the largest construction projects in the United States, and the first of its kind in Pennsylvania. The decision to pause was not made lightly. But we feel strongly the temporary suspension of construction activities is in the best long-term interest of our workforce, nearby townships and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Our goal is to build a positive, decades-long legacy in the region. That means earning our right to live and work here every day. It also means caring for people. While understandably disappointing to many, we believe this decision honors that approach.

-Hilary Mercer, VP Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals

