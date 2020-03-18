Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Corporate Statement: Shell Chemical Temporarily Suspends Construction In Beaver County

By Staff Reports
Editor’s Note: The following is a statement by Hilary Mercer, VP Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals. It is being published in full as submitted to BeaverCountian.com.

The health and well-being of our workers and nearby communities remains Shell’s top priority. That’s an ethos we live by every day, but it’s especially relevant at time when the world is taking drastic measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

We’re committed to doing our part.

We have made the decision to temporarily suspend construction activities at Shell’s Beaver County site, effective March 18th. In the days ahead we will install additional mitigation measures aligned with CDC guidance. Once complete, we will consider a phased ramp-up that allows for the continuation of safe, responsible construction activities.

We’re proud of the over 8,000 workers who have committed their time and expertise to one of the largest construction projects in the United States, and the first of its kind in Pennsylvania. The decision to pause was not made lightly. But we feel strongly the temporary suspension of construction activities is in the best long-term interest of our workforce, nearby townships and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Our goal is to build a positive, decades-long legacy in the region. That means earning our right to live and work here every day. It also means caring for people. While understandably disappointing to many, we believe this decision honors that approach.

-Hilary Mercer, VP Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals

See Also: Officials Call For Shell To Halt Construction As Second COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Beaver County

WATCH: WATCH: County And State Officials Take To The Courthouse Steps After Shell Refuses To Close

An Important Message To Our Readers

BeaverCountian.com’s coverage of the novel coronavirus is being made freely available outside of our normal paywall. We believe the information we are providing is important to all members of our community and should not be limited to just those with financial means.

For those who are able to support our efforts, we would appreciate it if you considered subscribing to gain access to all of our award-winning local reporting. As always, thanks for being a reader of BeaverCountian.com!

its about time ,

