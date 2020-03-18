WATCH: County And State Officials Take To The Courthouse Steps After Shell Refuses To Close

Beaver County Commissioner and the county state representative delegation held a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on the courthouse front steps to call for Shell to stop construction work at the ethane cracker plant in Potter Township.

Shell has about 8,000 workers, many from out of the area, working at the site. They are bused in daily from across the river near Midland.

Although Gov. Tom Wolf this week urged non-essential businesses across the state to close for 14 days to help mitigate the virus spread, Shell has refused to comply. The county reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case, an Aliquippa-area resident, on Monday.

BeaverCountian.com contributing editor Lori Boone contributed to this report

