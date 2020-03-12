Friday, March 13, 2020
Rochester Schools Cancel Classes For 3/13 – Two Students “May Have Been In Contact With Coronavirus”

John Paul
John Paul
Rochester Area School District Board Meeting / still from video by Matthew LaComb

The Rochester Area School District is cancelling classes Friday after being informed that two of their students may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

“We have been informed that two of our students may have been in contact with the coronavirus,” reads a statement released by the district. “There is no indication that either of the students had or has symptoms of the coronavirus.”

District officials ordered the cancellation to allow time for their facilities to be disinfected.

“The District is taking extra steps to sanitize the building. Therefore, we will not have school tomorrow, Friday, March 13, 2020. We will have an Act 80 day. All after school activities are cancelled on Friday to ensure the staff can clean. In addition, the Band field trip is cancelled. At this time, we will have school on Monday, March 16.”

SATs will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 as scheduled.

District superintendent Jane Bovalino could not immediately be reached for comment. County Commissioner Chairman Dan Camp told BeaverCountian.com the board was aware of the situation.

Aliquippa is also decontaminating its elementary school tomorrow, after learning one of its students recently returned home from a country with reported cases of the coronavirus. The district already had a scheduled in-service day planned. The student has no signs of infection and is on voluntary quarantine.

Earlier today, superintendents of school districts serving students in Beaver County released a joint statement on coronavirus preparedness.

