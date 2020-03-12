Aliquippa Elementary School To Be Disinfected After Student Returns From Country Affected By Coronavirus

The Aliquippa elementary school will be undergoing a thorough cleaning after officials learned of a student who recently returned home from a country with reported cases of the coronavirus.

There is no indication the child has the virus.

“As a precaution, the parent of the student has removed the student from our elementary school,” said Superintendent Peter Carbone in a statement released today by the district.

“The parent will keep the student at home for at least 14 days. There is no indication that the student had or has any of the symptoms of the coronavirus.”

Students in the district are already scheduled to be off tomorrow because of a planned in-service day for staff.

“Beginning this evening and continuing tomorrow and through the weekend, the school district custodial staff will clean and disinfect the elementary school with special attention being given to hard surfaces and high contact surfaces,” Carbone said.

It is unclear from the district’s statement how long ago the student returned or what interactions he or she may have had with other students.

Carbone could not immediately be reached for further comment.

Earlier today, superintendents of school districts serving students in Beaver County released a joint statement on coronavirus preparedness.

