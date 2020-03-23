Monday, March 23, 2020
42.2 F
Beaver
Monday, March 23, 2020
42.2 F
Beaver

Heritage Valley Saw 48 Patients During First Day Of Coronavirus Testing In Center Twp

John Paul
By John Paul
0
Illustration via Envato

Heritage Valley Health System saw 48 patients during its first day of drive-up coronavirus testing today at its Center Township Medical Neighborhood facility.

“There were 48 test samples taken for patients that had a physician order for the test from a Heritage Valley physician,” the health system announced in a statement sent to BeaverCountian.com.

“Additionally, samples were taken from another 23 individuals with physician orders on Friday, March 20 as the Health System trialed the process.”

Heritage Valley has previously said results of the tests will be available to patients and their doctors in 4 to 6 days after collection.

There are currently 3 known active cases of coronavirus infection in Beaver County, according to current numbers available from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In order to be tested, a patient must have an order by their physician entered with Heritage Valley. Once ordered, patients can schedule a drive-up appointment. The testing will continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

See Also: Heritage Valley Begins Offering Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing In Center Twp

An Important Message To Our Readers

BeaverCountian.com’s coverage of the novel coronavirus is being made freely available outside of our normal paywall. We believe the information we are providing is important to all members of our community and should not be limited to just those with financial means.

For those who are able to support our efforts, we would appreciate it if you considered subscribing to gain access to all of our award-winning local reporting. As always, thanks for being a reader of BeaverCountian.com!

Sign Up For Full Access To BeaverCountian.com

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments
avatar

In Case You Missed It

NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more
County GovLori Boone - 20

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more

Latest News

Special CoverageJohn Paul - 0

Aliquippa Drive-By Testing Detected 2 Active Coronavirus Cases – Central Outreach Redoubles Efforts

One of the Pittsburgh region's first drive-through coronavirus testing efforts was responsible for detecting two active cases in Beaver...
Read more
Special Coverage

Heritage Valley Saw 48 Patients During First Day Of Coronavirus Testing In Center Twp

John Paul - 0
Heritage Valley Health System saw 48 patients during its first day of drive-up coronavirus testing today at its Center Township Medical Neighborhood facility. "There were...
Read more
Special Coverage

Volume 4: The Beaver County Coronavirus Chronicles

Staff Reports - 0
BeaverCountian.com is telling our county's stories of personal sacrifice and need as we combat the coronavirus pandemic together. by BeaverCountian.com contributing editor Lori Boone and...
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver County Superintendents Anticipate Schools Will Remain Closed For “An Extended Period”

Staff Reports - 5
Editor's Note: The superintendents of school districts serving students in Beaver County have released the following joint statement on closures due to the coronavirus....
Read more
Special Coverage

These Are Challenging Times And We All Have A Story. What’s Yours?

Lori Boone - 0
I’ve been calling around the county, asking, “How are you doing? What are you doing? What are you seeing?” BeaverCountian.com has been running the stories...
Read more

ABOUT US

BeaverCountian.com is dedicated to the freedom of the press, transparency in government, and the tenets of journalism: accuracy, intellectual fairness and ability to inform, not a devotion to a certain group or outcome.

FOLLOW US

© 2019 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy

error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X