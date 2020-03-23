Heritage Valley Saw 48 Patients During First Day Of Coronavirus Testing In Center Twp

Heritage Valley Health System saw 48 patients during its first day of drive-up coronavirus testing today at its Center Township Medical Neighborhood facility.

“There were 48 test samples taken for patients that had a physician order for the test from a Heritage Valley physician,” the health system announced in a statement sent to BeaverCountian.com.

“Additionally, samples were taken from another 23 individuals with physician orders on Friday, March 20 as the Health System trialed the process.”

Heritage Valley has previously said results of the tests will be available to patients and their doctors in 4 to 6 days after collection.

There are currently 3 known active cases of coronavirus infection in Beaver County, according to current numbers available from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In order to be tested, a patient must have an order by their physician entered with Heritage Valley. Once ordered, patients can schedule a drive-up appointment. The testing will continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

