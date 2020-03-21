Saturday, March 21, 2020
Heritage Valley Begins Offering Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing In Center Twp

By Staff Reports
Heritage Valley Health System logo

Editor’s Note: BeaverCountian.com has received the following statement from Heritage Valley Health System. It is being published in full as submitted.

To better serve the community during this coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Heritage Valley Health System opened its first COVID-19 drive through test collection site at the Heritage Valley Center Township Medical Neighborhood, 79 Wagner Road, Monaca, PA, behind the Beaver Valley Mall.

The testing location will continue to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on an ongoing basis.

Testing will only be available for patients who have an authorized order from their Heritage Valley provider in advance of arriving at the testing site. An appointment must by scheduled through Heritage Valley Scheduling at 1-800-721-6237. Appointments will be scheduled every 10 minutes.

Testing will occur at the Lower Level of the Center Township location. Patients will be able to drive up to the testing site and remain in their car while clinical staff collect the nasal test sample. A photo ID is required. Results to the test will be available 4 to 6 days after collection.

After having samples taken, individuals are strongly encouraged to self-quarantine at home until the test results are received. They will be contacted by their Primary Care Physician with results.

– Heritage Valley Health System

An Important Message To Our Readers

BeaverCountian.com's coverage of the novel coronavirus is being made freely available outside of our normal paywall. We believe the information we are providing is important to all members of our community and should not be limited to just those with financial means.

For those who are able to support our efforts, we would appreciate it if you considered subscribing to gain access to all of our award-winning local reporting. As always, thanks for being a reader of BeaverCountian.com!

Sign Up For Full Access To BeaverCountian.com

