Heritage Valley Begins Offering Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing In Center Twp

Editor’s Note: BeaverCountian.com has received the following statement from Heritage Valley Health System. It is being published in full as submitted.

To better serve the community during this coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Heritage Valley Health System opened its first COVID-19 drive through test collection site at the Heritage Valley Center Township Medical Neighborhood, 79 Wagner Road, Monaca, PA, behind the Beaver Valley Mall.

The testing location will continue to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on an ongoing basis.

Testing will only be available for patients who have an authorized order from their Heritage Valley provider in advance of arriving at the testing site. An appointment must by scheduled through Heritage Valley Scheduling at 1-800-721-6237. Appointments will be scheduled every 10 minutes.

Testing will occur at the Lower Level of the Center Township location. Patients will be able to drive up to the testing site and remain in their car while clinical staff collect the nasal test sample. A photo ID is required. Results to the test will be available 4 to 6 days after collection.

After having samples taken, individuals are strongly encouraged to self-quarantine at home until the test results are received. They will be contacted by their Primary Care Physician with results.

– Heritage Valley Health System