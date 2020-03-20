Friday, March 20, 2020
Friday, March 20, 2020
Heritage Valley Beaver Ends ALL Hospital Visitations Except For Maternity And End-Of-Life Patients

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
Heritage Valley Beaver / photo via Heritage Valley Health Systems

Heritage Valley Beaver has now ended all visitations at its hospitals, including the one located in Brighton Township.

The policy change comes just two days after the hospital had announced it was going to limit visitation of general admission patients to just two hours each day.

The hospital has provided BeaverCountian.com with the following statement:

In order to further protect the health of patients, staff and the community during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Heritage Valley Health System announces that effective immediately no visitation is permitted at its three hospitals– Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Sewickley and Heritage Valley Kennedy.

The only exceptions to this policy will be for the Maternity / Obstetrics Units at Heritage Valley Sewickley and Beaver, where one visitor will be permitted, and for patients near the end of life.

