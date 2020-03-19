Wednesday, March 18, 2020
47.6 F
Beaver
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
47.6 F
Beaver

Statement: Heritage Valley Eliminating Visitations In ICU – Restricting Other Visits To 2 Hours Daily

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
0
Heritage Valley Beaver / photo via Heritage Valley Health Systems

Editor’s Note: The following is a statement sent to BeaverCountian.com by Heritage Valley Health System. It is being published in full as submitted.

Heritage Valley Health System is taking additional precautions to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) among patients and the community by instituting additional visitation procedures and restrictions at its three hospitals – Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Sewickley and Heritage Valley Kennedy.

Effective Friday, March 20, 2020, new procedures include directing all visitors to one entrance at each facility, scanning visitors for COVID-19 risk factors upon entry, and further limiting visiting hours.

Heritage Valley Hospitals are directing all visitors to the main entrances at each facility. Identified entrances for the public are:

– Heritage Valley Beaver – Entrance A, Main Lobby

– Heritage Valley Kennedy – Main Lobby Entrance

– Heritage Valley Sewickley – Main Lobby Entrance on Broad Street (no admittance at Fitch Circle, off of Blackburn Road)

Upon entry to the hospital, visitors will be scanned for COVID-19 risk factors and be asked about any possible exposure to COVID-19 as well as travel history. Additionally, visitors will have their temperature taken at the entrance. Individuals can be refused entrance if determined a potential risk to the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, new visiting hours will go into effect on Friday, March 20, 2020.

– Visiting Hours are limited to Noon to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

– ICU – visitation has been eliminated, and only allowed in special circumstances arranged by clinical staff.

– Maternity/Obstetrics – visitation of one family member at a time

As is the current practice, only one immediate family member is permitted in the hospital room at a time. Other visitors must remain in the lobby or waiting room. Visitors can exchange places in the waiting room or lobby areas, not patient rooms. No children under age 18 will be permitted.

Heritage Valley Health System is undertaking these measures to keep patients, staff and the community safe as we continue to manage the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Staff Reports
Staff Reports
Reported and written by the team at BeaverCountian.com

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments
avatar

In Case You Missed It

NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more
CommunityLori Boone - 5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more
County GovLori Boone - 20

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more

Latest News

Special CoverageSam Bojarski - 0

Police In Beaver County Begin Adjusting Procedures In Response To Coronavirus

If you call police to report a non-life threatening incident in Beaver County, you may find they call you...
Read more
Special Coverage

Statement: Heritage Valley Eliminating Visitations In ICU – Restricting Other Visits To 2 Hours Daily

Staff Reports - 0
Editor's Note: The following is a statement sent to BeaverCountian.com by Heritage Valley Health System. It is being published in full as submitted. Heritage Valley...
Read more
Special Coverage

Corporate Statement: Shell Chemical Temporarily Suspends Construction In Beaver County

Staff Reports - 1
Editor's Note: The following is a statement by Hilary Mercer, VP Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals. It is being published in full as submitted to BeaverCountian.com. The...
Read more
Special Coverage

Officials Call For Shell To Halt Construction As Second COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Beaver County

Lori Boone - 3
As the state confirmed a second COVID-19 case in Beaver County today, county officials stood on the courthouse steps and implored Shell to shut...
Read more
Special Coverage

WATCH: County And State Officials Take To The Courthouse Steps After Shell Refuses To Close

Matthew LaComb - 0
Beaver County Commissioner and the county state representative delegation held a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on the courthouse front steps to call for...
Read more

ABOUT US

BeaverCountian.com is dedicated to the freedom of the press, transparency in government, and the tenets of journalism: accuracy, intellectual fairness and ability to inform, not a devotion to a certain group or outcome.

FOLLOW US

© 2019 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy

error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X