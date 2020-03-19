Statement: Heritage Valley Eliminating Visitations In ICU – Restricting Other Visits To 2 Hours Daily

Editor’s Note: The following is a statement sent to BeaverCountian.com by Heritage Valley Health System. It is being published in full as submitted.

Heritage Valley Health System is taking additional precautions to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) among patients and the community by instituting additional visitation procedures and restrictions at its three hospitals – Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Sewickley and Heritage Valley Kennedy.

Effective Friday, March 20, 2020, new procedures include directing all visitors to one entrance at each facility, scanning visitors for COVID-19 risk factors upon entry, and further limiting visiting hours.

Heritage Valley Hospitals are directing all visitors to the main entrances at each facility. Identified entrances for the public are:

– Heritage Valley Beaver – Entrance A, Main Lobby

– Heritage Valley Kennedy – Main Lobby Entrance

– Heritage Valley Sewickley – Main Lobby Entrance on Broad Street (no admittance at Fitch Circle, off of Blackburn Road)

Upon entry to the hospital, visitors will be scanned for COVID-19 risk factors and be asked about any possible exposure to COVID-19 as well as travel history. Additionally, visitors will have their temperature taken at the entrance. Individuals can be refused entrance if determined a potential risk to the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, new visiting hours will go into effect on Friday, March 20, 2020.

– Visiting Hours are limited to Noon to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

– ICU – visitation has been eliminated, and only allowed in special circumstances arranged by clinical staff.

– Maternity/Obstetrics – visitation of one family member at a time

As is the current practice, only one immediate family member is permitted in the hospital room at a time. Other visitors must remain in the lobby or waiting room. Visitors can exchange places in the waiting room or lobby areas, not patient rooms. No children under age 18 will be permitted.

Heritage Valley Health System is undertaking these measures to keep patients, staff and the community safe as we continue to manage the current COVID-19 outbreak.