Saturday, March 28, 2020
64.7 F
Beaver
Saturday, March 28, 2020
64.7 F
Beaver

Governor Wolf Issues Stay-At-Home Order For Beaver County Due To Coronavirus

John Paul
By John Paul
0
Governor Tom Wolf / official portrait

Beaver Countians are being instructed to stay at home under order of Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

Today’s mandate for Beaver County is intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), hopefully giving the healthcare system time to increase resources needed to handle an expected influx of patients.

The orders come at the urging of county commissioners.

“On Friday evening, the Beaver County Board of Commissioners reached out to our local state delegation to put a request into Governor Wolf’s office to make us a stay-at-home ordered county,” Commissioner Chairman Dan Camp told BeaverCountian.com.

“The Board feels strongly that our residents need to abide by and continue to following guidelines set by the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We feel this is the only way Beaver County will get through this pandemic having the least number of people effected. With the majority of our population being in the high-risk category, it’s important everyone continues to follow these guidelines. Please stay at home and stay safe.”

Wolf announced his order during a press conference held today.

“We are seeing more than 500 cases being diagnosed (in the state) each day …” Wolf said. “We need to protect ourselves and others from spreading it … Ultimately someone’s life depends on you staying home.”

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Beaver County jumped to 22 today, according to numbers released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The order will be in place until at least April 6.

Beaver Countians are instructed to stay put and limit any travel unless undertaking activities that are essential to maintain their health or safety.

Along with Beaver County, Wolf also extended his order today to include Washington and Center counties.

Wolf’s original order went into effect on March 23 and covered just Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. His order has repeatedly been expended to cover a total of 15 additional counties throughout the state to include: Beaver, Berks, Butler, Center, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Northampton, Pike, Wayne, Washington, Westmoreland and York.

The orders prohibit individuals from leaving their residences except to perform any of the following activities or travel:

– Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including pets), such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home

– Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, for their family or household members, or as part of volunteer efforts, or to deliver those services or supplies to others to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences

– Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing

– To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business

– To care for a family member or pet in another household

– Any travel related to the provision of or access to the above-mentioned individual activities or life-sustaining business activities

– Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons

– Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services

– Travel to return to a place of residence from an outside jurisdiction

– Travel required by law enforcement or court order

– Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the commonwealth

– Anyone performing life-sustaining travel does not need paperwork to prove the reason for travel.

The following operations are exempt:

– Life-sustaining business activities

– Health care or medical services providers

– Access to life-sustaining services for low-income residents, including food banks

– Access to child care services for employees of life-sustaining businesses that remain open as follows: child care facilities operating under the Department of Human Services, Office of Child Development and Early Learning waiver process; group and family child care operating in a residence; and part-day school age programs operating under an exemption from the March 19, 2020 business closure Orders

– News media

– Law enforcement

– The federal government

– Religious institutions

Individuals experiencing homelessness are not subject to this order but are strongly urged to find shelter and government agencies are urged to take steps needed to provide shelter for those individuals.

International students, foster youth, and any other students who would otherwise experience displacement or homelessness as a result of campus closures are exempt and may remain in campus housing.

An Important Message To Our Readers

BeaverCountian.com’s coverage of the novel coronavirus is being made freely available outside of our normal paywall. We believe the information we are providing is important to all members of our community and should not be limited to just those with financial means.

For those who are able to support our efforts, we would appreciate it if you considered subscribing to gain access to all of our award-winning local reporting. As always, thanks for being a reader of BeaverCountian.com!

Sign Up For Full Access To BeaverCountian.com

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments
avatar

In Case You Missed It

FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more
Local GovLori Boone - 0

Who Will Save Us? Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain

Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report. Video Introduction: Sounding The Alarm Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain One volunteer’s...
Read more

Latest News

Traffic & WeatherStaff Reports - 0

Tornado Warning Issued For Beaver County

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Tornado Warning for... East central Jefferson County in east central...
Read more
Special Coverage

Governor Wolf Issues Stay-At-Home Order For Beaver County Due To Coronavirus

John Paul - 0
Beaver Countians are being instructed to stay at home under order of Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. Today's mandate for...
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver County’s Reported Coronavirus Cases Jump To 22

Staff Reports - 1
Beaver County's reported coronavirus cases have gone up to 22, according to numbers released today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The number stood at...
Read more
Special Coverage

Aliquippa Police Chief In Intensive Care – Family Asks For The Community’s Prayers

John Paul - 2
Aliquippa Acting Police Chief Robert Sealock is in an intensive care unit tonight, after suffering a medical emergency while on duty yesterday afternoon. Aliquippa City...
Read more
Special Coverage

Patient Of Brighton Rehabilitation And Wellness Center Tests Positive For Coronavirus

John Paul - 7
A patient of Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple employees and families of patients at the...
Read more

ABOUT US

BeaverCountian.com is dedicated to the freedom of the press, transparency in government, and the tenets of journalism: accuracy, intellectual fairness and ability to inform, not a devotion to a certain group or outcome.

FOLLOW US

© 2019 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy

error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X