Beaver County’s Reported Coronavirus Cases Jump To 22

Beaver County’s reported coronavirus cases have gone up to 22, according to numbers released today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The number stood at 14 yesterday.

County officials tell BeaverCountian.com the cases they are aware of are in Aliquippa, Ambridge, Baden, Beaver Falls, Chippewa, Conway, and Hookstown.

All patients are being treated in a hospital or are on home quarantine.

There have been no reported deaths in Beaver County from the virus.

Statewide there are 2,751 positive cases and 34 deaths associated with the virus.

