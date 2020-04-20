Monday, April 20, 2020
Google Says Beaver Countians Spending More Time At The Park – Less Time At Work – In Response To COVID-19

By John Paul
Illustration via Envato

Beaver Countians are spending more time grocery shopping and relaxing at local parks and far less time in the workplace, according to Google.

Google has released anonymized location tracking information showing how Beaver Countians have been responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. The company is comparing current data to historical data from before the novel coronavirus began impacting the region.

PA Gov. Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order for the state on March 28.

Traffic at grocery stores in Beaver County is up by 2% and people are spending 14% more time at local parks. Time spent at retail outlets is down by 42%, as is the amount of time spent at the workplace. People are spending 14% more time at home.

“As global communities respond to COVID-19, we’ve heard from public health officials that the same type of aggregated, anonymized insights we use in products such as Google Maps could be helpful as they make critical decisions to combat COVID-19,” the company wrote in a statement announcing its release of the information. “These Community Mobility Reports aim to provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19.”

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

