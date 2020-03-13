Friday, March 13, 2020
County Commissioners Shut Down Ice Arena – Cancel After Hours Meetings At Courthouse Until Further Notice

John Paul
By John Paul
Beaver County Courthouse / photo by John Paul

County Commissioners have ordered the ice area closed and have canceled all after hours events and meetings scheduled at the courthouse until further notice. The courthouse currently remains open during regular business hours.

The closures are the latest in a series announced by local governmental organizations over concerns about the novel coronavirus. There are currently no known active cases of infection in the county.

County commissioners held a meeting yesterday afternoon with all department heads and elected officials to discuss the novel coronavirus. Additional meetings are expected to take place early next week, although those will likely happen via teleconference.

Several county officials BeaverCountian.com spoke with said contingency planning is underway on how to keep county government operational in the event the courthouse needs to be closed. Any decision to close the courthouse would made made in conjunction with Beaver County President Judge Richard Mancini.

The Beaver County Board of Commissioners released the following statement:

Due to the concerns associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19), and the increased likelihood of effects of the virus being felt in the area, the Board of Commissioners in conjunction with the President Judge are taking proactive steps to limit the risk of infection.

Effective immediately and until further notice, the Beaver County Ice Arena is closed. This includes the use of the tennis courts and indoor walking track. The County is committed to the safety of its residents and it is with that frame of mind this decision has been made. Any questions regarding these facilities can be directed to the County’s Recreation Department. In addition, all after-hours events and meetings scheduled to be held in the Courthouse for the remainder of the month are postponed at this time.

At the current time, the Courthouse remains open for business. However, the County is encouraging residents to limit their visitations to the Courthouse. The County offers a number of services either online, via telephone, or through the mail. County Officials are requesting the public utilize these remote methods of transacting business as frequently as possible for the foreseeable future. The county is taking extra effort to sanitize public access areas, including doors, elevations, stair rails, and other frequently-touched surfaces.

These instructions will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Article has been updated with a newly released statement by the Board of Commissioners.

2 hours ago

