Wednesday, April 8, 2020
60.2 F
Beaver
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
60.2 F
Beaver

Beaver County Coronavirus Deaths Jump To 13 With 128 Cases Reported

John Paul
By John Paul
0
Illustration by Envato

Driven significantly by a large outbreak of COVID-19 at the Brighton Rehabilitation And Wellness Center nursing home, 13 people in Beaver County have now died with the virus. A total of 128 confirmed cases of infection have been reported in the county.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s latest tally shows neighboring Allegheny County with 10 deaths from COVID-19. Beaver County has a population of approximately 166,000 with Allegheny having 1.2 million residents, according to estimates by the US Census Bureau.

Statewide there have been 16,239 confirmed cases and 310 deaths.

Brighton Rehab has refused to answer questions from reporters, and is not releasing any information on the number of infection patients in its care or about how many have died at the facility. Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer has declined to release information to the media about where the coronavirus deaths have occurred, saying in part it would be unfair to businesses for the public to know.

(See: Sources: At Least 11 Dead At Brighton Rehab From COVID-19 With 57 Patients Positive For The Virus)

Click on a county for reported coronavirus infection and death information:

An Important Message To Our Readers

BeaverCountian.com’s coverage of the novel coronavirus is being made freely available outside of our normal paywall. We believe the information we are providing is important to all members of our community and should not be limited to just those with financial means.

For those who are able to support our efforts, we would appreciate it if you considered subscribing to gain access to all of our award-winning local reporting. As always, thanks for being a reader of BeaverCountian.com!

Sign Up For Full Access To BeaverCountian.com

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Additional Reporting

Special Coverage

Beaver Countians Face Widespread Damage And Power Outages After Early Morning Storm

Lori Boone - 1
Beaver Countians will have dry weather with increasing sunshine today to clean up after the overnight storm that trampled the area. When they’ll be...
Read more
Special Coverage

Brighton Rehab And Union Workers Clarify Agreement During Tuesday Meeting

Staff Reports - 0
Editor's Note: The SEIU has released the following statement to reporters after a meeting held Tuesday with administration of Brighton Rehabilitation And Wellness Center...
Read more
Special Coverage

Staff Member At Villa St. Joseph in Baden Tests Positive For COVID-19

Staff Reports - 0
Editor's Note: A staff member at Villa St. Joseph nursing home in Baden has tested positive for COVID-19. The facility issued the following statement...
Read more

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments
avatar

In Case You Missed It

NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more
County GovLori Boone - 20

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
Local GovLori Boone - 0

Who Will Save Us? Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain

Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report. Video Introduction: Sounding The Alarm Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain One volunteer’s...
Read more

Latest News

Special CoverageJohn Paul - 0

Beaver County Coronavirus Deaths Jump To 13 With 128 Cases Reported

Driven significantly by a large outbreak of COVID-19 at the Brighton Rehabilitation And Wellness Center nursing home, 13 people...
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver Countians Face Widespread Damage And Power Outages After Early Morning Storm

Lori Boone - 1
Beaver Countians will have dry weather with increasing sunshine today to clean up after the overnight storm that trampled the area. When they’ll be...
Read more
Special Coverage

Brighton Rehab And Union Workers Clarify Agreement During Tuesday Meeting

Staff Reports - 0
Editor's Note: The SEIU has released the following statement to reporters after a meeting held Tuesday with administration of Brighton Rehabilitation And Wellness Center...
Read more
Special Coverage

Staff Member At Villa St. Joseph in Baden Tests Positive For COVID-19

Staff Reports - 0
Editor's Note: A staff member at Villa St. Joseph nursing home in Baden has tested positive for COVID-19. The facility issued the following statement...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Second Aliquippa Officer Files Federal Lawsuit Against City And County Officials

Lori Boone - 2
A second federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Aliquippa and the Beaver County District Attorney for actions against city police officers...
Read more

ABOUT US

BeaverCountian.com is dedicated to the freedom of the press, transparency in government, and the tenets of journalism: accuracy, intellectual fairness and ability to inform, not a devotion to a certain group or outcome.

FOLLOW US

© 2019 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy

error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X