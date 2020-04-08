Beaver County Coronavirus Deaths Jump To 13 With 128 Cases Reported

Driven significantly by a large outbreak of COVID-19 at the Brighton Rehabilitation And Wellness Center nursing home, 13 people in Beaver County have now died with the virus. A total of 128 confirmed cases of infection have been reported in the county.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s latest tally shows neighboring Allegheny County with 10 deaths from COVID-19. Beaver County has a population of approximately 166,000 with Allegheny having 1.2 million residents, according to estimates by the US Census Bureau.

Statewide there have been 16,239 confirmed cases and 310 deaths.

Brighton Rehab has refused to answer questions from reporters, and is not releasing any information on the number of infection patients in its care or about how many have died at the facility. Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer has declined to release information to the media about where the coronavirus deaths have occurred, saying in part it would be unfair to businesses for the public to know.

