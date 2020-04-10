Beaver County Coronavirus Cases Continue To Climb At 139 – Brighton Rehab Remains Silent

The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s latest figures show 139 reported cases of COVID-19 for Beaver County, an increase of 10 cases since yesterday.

The number of coronavirus related deaths remains at 13.

A large percentage of both the cases and deaths are the results of a COVID-19 outbreak at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, although the company has not publicly released numbers in over a week and refuses to answer questions from the media.

During Thursday’s public meeting of the Board, county commissioner Jack Manning expressed “concern and frustration” with the way the facility has been conducting itself.

Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer has declined to release information to the media about where the coronavirus deaths have occurred, saying it would be unfair to families or businesses for the public to know.

Statewide there have been 19,979 confirmed cases and 416 deaths.

