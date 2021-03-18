Here Are The Democratic Candidates In Beaver County’s 2021 Primary Elections

Note: The following is a list of candidates currently slated to appear on ballots in Beaver County for the Democratic municipal primary taking place on May 18, 2021. Among those on the ballot will be state and local judges, mayors, members of council, school boards, and other municipal offices.

The list was obtained from information released by the Beaver County Bureau of Elections, and is accurate as of the time of this report. Any objections filed to nominating petitions are still under a review period, and individuals have until March 24 to withdraw their candidacy.

(The list of Republican candidates can be found here.)

JUDICIAL RACES

Justice of the Supreme Court

( Pick 1 )

Justic of the Supreme Court MARIA MCLAUGHLIN

Judge of the Superior Court

( Pick 1 )

Judge of the Superior Court BRYAN NEFT

Judge of the Superior Court TIMIKA LANE

Judge of the Superior Court JILL LIPMAN BECK

Judge of the Commonwealth Court

( Pick 2 )

Judge of the Commonwealth Court AMANDA GREEN HAWKINS

Judge of the Commonwealth Court SIERRA STREET

Judge of the Commonwealth Court DAVID LEE SPURGEON

Judge of the Commonwealth Court LORI A DUMAS

Magisterial District Judge 36-2-01 ( Conway, East Rochester, Economy, Freedom, New Sewickley, Rochester Boro )

( Pick 1 )

District Judge 6 Years EDWARD HOWE

Magisterial District Judge 36-2-02 ( Beaver, Vanport, Bridgewater, Brighton Twp, Glasgow, Industry, Midland, Ohioville )

( Pick 1 )

District Judge 6 Years DAVID CLARK

District Judge 6 Years DONNA DEROSE

District Judge 6 Years KEN STAHL

District Judge 6 Years WILLIAM M BRASLAWSCE

District Judge 6 Years KATE KELLY

District Judge 6 Years ROBERT DAPPENBROOK

Magisterial District Judge 36-3-04 ( Aliquippa, Frankfort Springs, Hanover, Hopewell, South Heights )

( Pick 1 )

District Judge 6 Years FELICIA JEZEWSKI SANTILLAN

District Judge 6 Years MARK C BUFALINI

District Judge 6 Years DAVID N HANNA

District Judge 6 Years BRIAN ROHM

District Judge 6 Years COURTNEY BIBBEE

District Judge 6 Years JEFFREY ASH