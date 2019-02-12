State Rep Aaron Bernstine Debuts “Politics UNusual” – A 30-Minute Show On His Life In Politics

By
John Paul
State Representative Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) has unveiled a pilot episode of “Politics UNusual,” a 30-minute show on his life and politics.

The online series shows Bernstine on his 106-acre farm, out on the campaign trail, and at work in Harrisburg. Berstine told BeaverCountian.com he hopes the online series proves to be an educational tool.

“I wanted to give people some additional insight into the political process, the legislative process, and also my personal life,” Bernstine said.

The video also features Bernstine’s wife Ilia, his son Dierks, and his brother-in-law who is referred to on the show as “Uncle Ross.”

“We’re in a hyperpolarized time, and I think it’s important to see that politicians are regular folks as well,” Bernstine said. “I wanted people to see something that normally they may not see.”

Bernstine told BeaverCountian.com the video had a small production budget which he paid for with personal funds. The series was created by Jared Show, who has done numerous documentaries.

“Our goal is to do more episodes on specific issues and topics. It’s just one of the ways we’re reaching out to the general public,” Bernstine said.

Politics UNusual can be streamed from its official channel on YouTube.

No thanks. I have some grass that I want to watch growing.

