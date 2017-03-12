The Beaver Countian’s Facebook page welcomed its 25,000th fan today. To mark this milestone, we have created a mosaic of the Beaver County Courthouse comprised of the Facebook profile photos of those who are fans of our page.

“I hope this unique image serves as a visual reminder to us all that our government is one of the people, by the people, and for the people,” said the Beaver Countian’s John Paul. “I want to take this opportunity to once again thank our readers, subscribers, commenters, and network of sources, who together make the work of this publication possible.”

A closeup segment of the mosaic showing the individual readers’ Facebook profile photos:



(Note: Our readers’ individual Facebook profile privacy settings in some cases prevented us from downloading their photo for inclusion in this project, leaving us with a final mosaic comprised of 16,068 unique images from our fans.)

View It In Full:

– You can view a high resolution version of our Beaver County Courthouse mosaic by clicking here (Bored? See if you can find yourself!) – 15mb