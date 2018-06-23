Mayor Dwan Walker Calls For Pittsburgh Protesters To March In The Streets Of Aliquippa

Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker was in Pittsburgh today participating in protests sparked by the death of an unarmed teen who was shot by police this week. Walker used the opportunity to urge protesters in Pittsburgh to march in the City of Aliquippa.
Antwon Rose, 17, was one of two passengers in a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in an earlier shooting. Rose was shot Tuesday night by an officer as he attempted to flee the car after it was stopped by police.
A photograph taken today by Kieran Mclean of The Pitt News shows Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker marching arm-in-arm with Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto as part of ongoing protests in the city. Video taken by KDKA-TV shows Mayor Walker speaking to a crowd of protesters, urging them to come to Beaver County and march in Aliquippa.
“There’s a blessing at the end of this, there’s a blessing at this end of this, but don’t let it rest today,” Walker told the crowd. “Stand tall because you are needed now, you are wanted now, you are loved now. Not just today, but every day. I speak from the City of Aliquippa in Beaver County! I am asking for your love. I want a march in my city! Come see my city! Come see my county! We need it now. We need to stand in solidarity like a fist, you can not break a fist if it is closed, it’s closed, it’s closed, so please rally.”
It is not clear why Mayor Dwan Walker wants protests to occur in the City of Aliquippa.
“He has gone mad,” Councilman Matthew Mottes told BeaverCountian.com after seeing the video of Mayor Walker. “Why would he want chaos in Aliquippa? Our police department is understaffed at this time and we do not have the resources to deal with a protest. Though I believe in freedom of speech, this is not the right time for the Mayor to be calling for this to happen in our city.”
Councilman Mottes said Aliquippa police are working on emergency contingency plans in case Mayor Walker is successful at starting protests in the city.
The Aliquippa Police Department has seen turmoil in recent weeks, with Chief Donald Couch placed on paid administrative leave by City Council on June 6 — Councilman Mottes said publicly he has firsthand information Couch is the subject of investigation by state police. Assistant Chief Joe Perciavalle was named acting chief in Couch’s absence, but he was arrested less than two days later by Beaver County Detectives on charges he sent an obscene image to the underage daughter of Police Sgt. Kenneth Watkins. Watkins has also been on paid leave since May 16 due to ties he had with Rachael DelTondo, a school teacher who was murdered outside of her parents’ home in Aliquippa on May 13.
Mayor Walker is similarly the subject of ongoing public corruption investigations being conducted by Pennsylvania State Police and has refused requests by investigators to speak with them, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The Aliquippa City Building was raided by state police in March, in what then state police Lieutenant Eric Hermick said was part of a probe by a Pennsylvania Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.
Walker has not returned multiple requests for comment left by BeaverCountian.com over recent months about the ongoing investigations, and could not be reached today for comment about his call for a march in the city.
It’s Summer! Maybe if you offer Dwan a swimsuit photo opt, he may respond.
Who does he suggest they protest? Him?
The mayor wants this protest to be all about him. He wants to be the center of attention. Just like when he was with Tom Wolfe, it was about him not about the town of Aliquippa. There are more important things to deal with than have a protest in Aliquippa. The mayor won’t answer questions about anything but wants a protest in Aliquippa!!! Get your priorities straight Mr. Mayor. How about cooperating with officials. Aliquippa has a murder in this town that the parents need closure & you want a protest! It’s not just black lives matter, WHITE LIVES MATTER TO or did you forget about us?
All of you people who are protesting are wrong what if the boy shot the cop? There were weapons found in the car as now becomes a very stressful situation you are no longer a police officer you are a human being in survival mode fear plays on you and can block your ability to make rational decisions. How would you reacted. You can’t answer this question. Officers do not go out wanting to kill a bad guys cops are humans too if this boy was at home instead of doing a drive by. He would have been alive today. And please when you get pulled over just cooperate please we Can says a lot of lives. BLUE LIVES MATTER
Is this guy suffering from a mental illness or just a lack of sense? Why would an elected official want to burden his own city with the financial challenge these type of activities bring? This wind bag needs turned out of office. Nauseating conduct.
Are you serious? He’s in charge of the most corrupt police force to date!!!
Beware the Straw Man
The level of irresponsibility with this man’s actions can’t be expressed enough. It almost seems like a diversion tactic to take the focus from all that is currently being scrutinized in Aliquippa & Beaver County. Why would anyone invite protests into a town with an understaffed police department that is already struggling with a serious image problem. The possibility for a riot to occur during a protest like this has to be pretty high as well. And besides, what would be the benefit of such a protest? Someone needs to reign in this man and his continual attempts to grandstand for his own personal publicity.
Black lies matter. =/
So does white lives
Keep the protesters in Pittsburgh not in our community we got enough problems
They say stupid is as stupid does
He was taking payoffs from couch stealing money. He will be in jail soon.
Matt Mottes you are a voice of reason, my thoughts exactly. Dwan will do anything to get himself in the spotlight. Why would you promote this kind of chaos for a police department that is already understaffed and overworked?! His thought process has me baffled and is beyond stupid for someone in charge of our city government. Thank you Matt Mottes for putting up with this fool and speaking out against his incredibly asinine suggestion. You have my vote next election!
The blind leading the blind. Someone arrest this guy already.
trying to get the focus off the murder in guip and shift it to pitts. protest
Walker should resign immediately. WE don’t need to rekindle the racial strife from the late sixties in this town. This aggressive policing is not happening in a vacuum. Decades of black on black violence in Aliquippa and the rest of America has created the environment that has been the #1 oppressor of them since the civil rights movement. Time to really make black lives matter and stop separating families with death and imprisonment by taking action to stop the violence now. Don’t look for low life opportunists like Walker , Paduto and the rest of the Democrats to do anything about it, they like it just the way it is now. RESIGN WALKER !!!!!!!!!
When any of you all have a chance to be the mayor we can then listen to your comments until then…hush!
Fat Boy Square Dance..
Peduto looks like a goofy clown.
Dear Mayor Walker:
Are you really that fucking stupid?
You’re Aliquippa’s mayor, you’re their problem, just leave the rest of the county out of it.
Sincerely,
Every Beaver County resident with an ounce of common sense.
How coming to Aliquippa to protest gun violence in the City.
My Opinon :
Antwon Rose shot in the back three times while fleeing the police. Horrible. Who shows up to rage, mayor deewon.
Rachael DeLtondo gunned down in the driveway of her home, on Mothers Day, no rhyme nor reason, NO OUTRAGE. A innocent young life taken in the town where he was elected, couldn’t even get a comment from mayor deewon. Absolutely horrible. SHAME ON YOU !
If she was black, you can bet your last dollar Dwan would be hollering from every last rooftop for the NAACP, FBI, anyone who would listen to come in to Aliquippa. Because she’s white, he hides behind and protects the corrupt police (who probably also protect and hide behind his corrupt ass). Because of his insatiable desire to be an attention whore, I fear this tragedy will go unsolved. Dwan is a joke, a dumbass, and needs to be booted as far away from this county as possible. Preferably to a federal prison where they starve him.
Sad but true!
They should protest his gross incompetence and call for his morbidly obese attention seeking ass to resign. Dwan couldn’t tell his ass from a hole in the ground and it’s ridiculous that he’s making these calls. Who the hell would want to go to Aliquippa anyway? I drive through it every day and it’s the most depressing dogshit town in the country.
Back in the 1960’s the U.S. Congress spoke up and urged Americans to accept and support the mentally retarded as one of our own. I do not think this is what they had in mind.
Do you think ANY business or corporation would want to come near the shithole of a town you preside over , Walker, with suggestions like the one you just did? You are incredibly STOOOOOPID.
If Bill Peduto knows anything about the recent events in Aliquippa, I feel he needs to explain linking arms with” the Buffoon of Beaver County.”
Is this man an idiot? Let the mayor of Pittsburgh deal with the protests in Pittsburgh. This man needs to take care of aliquippa. Maybe the citizens of Aliquippa need to march and protest the ineptness of how the police and mayor are handling things there.
Well Mauor Walker where is your outrage on the brutal, I mean brutal assassination of Rachael Deltondo. Just a girl going in her own home, unarmed on Mothers day. You sir are a pathetic joke.
He would rather protect the drug dealers in this town. He needs out of this office. Who is going to pay for the police, EMT’s, etc.. does he think they will work for free? He wants a protest but is never around when important things need to be acknowledged. This just truly ruined my day. His head must be up his ASS!!!
Does anyone know where this fucked up mayor actually works and how he provides for himself and his family?
First this guy makes the statement that the victims of the Wade St shootings came to town looking for trouble. Now he marches in honor of a drive by shooter ,as the Pittsburgh media claims is proven by security videos. A product of and promoter of a culture of violence that has destroyed black communities all over the country. Telling the members of his community the truth of their plight won’t get him any votes . They crucified Bill Cosby when he did it which led to rekindling the charges against him. He may have been a sex offender but he was right about his criticisms of the black community.
I am sorry, but I do not support any effort to waste good resources and good ink by giving Dwan Walker any premium space or any space at all in this publication.
Any news reported about McMayor Dwan Walker gives this media a bad name.
No sense in making this complicated. The guy is an asshole.