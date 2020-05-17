State Police Say They Found Matching Ammunition And Pistol In Jeter’s Home

Editor’s Note: The following is a copy of a charging affidavit filed with the court by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Clayton McGeary in bringing charges of Criminal Homicide against Sheldon Jeter, Jr. for the killing of Tyric Pugh.

Your Affiant is a Trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police, having been employed with the Pennsylvania State Police since March 6, 2015. I received my initial education in law enforcement at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey, Pennsylvania, graduating on September 4, 2015. Since my graduation I have continued my education through courses offered by the Pennsylvania State Police and through out of service courses offered by other organizations. My current duty assignment is that of a Criminal Investigator assigned to the Pennsylvania State Police Beaver Station Criminal Investigation unit.

On Friday, May 15, 2020 at approximately (11:41 p.m.), the Aliquippa Police Department responded to Kiehl Street, City of Aliquippa, Beaver County, PA for the report of a deceased male lying on the roadway. Upon arrival to the scene, the Aliquippa Police Department found an unidentified black male shot numerous times. The Aliquippa Police department requested assistance from the Aliquippa Fire department and the male was determined to be deceased. The Aliquippa Police Department requested the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police in the investigative responsibility of the homicide investigation.

Several citizens were located on scene by the Aliquippa Police Department and subsequently interviewed. It was determined that the citizens came upon the deceased male lying in the roadway and contacted emergency authorities.

The scene was secured and ultimately processed by the Pennslyvania State Police Forensic Service Unit. Evidence located at the scene consisted of (7) spent .380 shell casings lying on the roadway around the deceased male’s body. The deceased male was identified as Tyric Pugh, DOB: 10/21/89 (Orchard Street, Aliquippa, PA) by his Pennsylvania Photo ID that was inside his wallet on his person. There was a cellular telephone that was located inside the deceased pockets. The evidence was photographed, secured and transported to PSP Beaver to be logged into evidence under property # D04-7427.

Based upon the last listed address being (Orchard Street, Aliquippa, PA) Troopers responded to the residence in attempts to located family members of the deceased. While on scene Troopers located Sheldon Devont Jeter, who advised Troopers that he was with the deceased earlier in the evening. Information was obtained that showed Jeter and Pugh went to get ice cream together along with Emanuel Moreland and Michael Moreland. Video surveillance shows the deceased male with Jeter and both Morelands’ at Bruster’s Ice Cream in Hopewell Twp., Beaver County. Prior to arriving at (Orchard Street), Troopers were able to view video footage that shows Jeter’s vehicle coming off Kiehl St., and turning onto Franklin Ave., shortly after Pugh was shot and killed. Jeter was interviewed and provided contradicting information about what time he left his residence and the last time he was with Pugh.