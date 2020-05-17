Sunday, May 17, 2020
Aliquippa’s Sheldon Jeter Jr. Charged With Killing Tyric Pugh – Remains Suspect In Rachael DelTondo Murder

John Paul
By John Paul
Sheldon Jeter Jr. / screen grab from CBS' 48 HOURS

An Aliquippa man has been charged with shooting and killing another man in the city Friday night.

Sheldon Devant Jeter, Jr., 22, of Aliquippa, is facing criminal homicide charges for allegedly shooting and killing Tyric Pugh, 30, also of Aliquippa, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on May 15.

Jeter Jr. is also a suspect in the 2018 Mother’s Day killing of elementary school teacher Rachael DelTondo, although he has not been charged in her murder and has denied any involvement through his attorney.

According to a statement issued by the Pennsylvania State Police, at approximately 11:41 p.m. Friday night the City of Aliquippa Police Department was dispatched to the area of Kiehl Street for the report of a man found laying on the roadway. Upon their arrival, police found Pugh had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

