The Vanport Fire Department played host to the “Valley’s Best Chili Cook-off” over the weekend.

The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the fire department, and has through the years also become an informal launch party for local political candidates who both dish up and shovel down the entries.

This year’s winners were Lisa & Ava Sutter and Grandma’s Kitchen tied for first place, with PUSH Beaver County’s Quack Pack given third place recognition.