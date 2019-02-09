WATCH: Chamber of Commerce Releases Video Highlighting Beaver County’s History And Future

By
Staff Reports
-
2

The Beaver County Chamber of Commerce has released a promotional video highlighting the county’s rich history with a hopeful outlook on its future.

The Chamber said it is optimistic the video will “instill pride and hopefully inspire new businesses and residents to relocate here.”

Staff Reports
Staff Reports
Reported and written by the team at BeaverCountian.com

2
Reader Comments

avatar
Photo and Image Files
 
 
 
Audio and Video Files
 
 
 
Other File Types
 
 
 
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Uncle Wah WahJohn Q Taxpayer Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest top voted
Notify of
John Q Taxpayer
Member
John Q Taxpayer
You can report a comment by clicking its flag icon. We will be notified of your report, but you will remain anonymous to the person who made the comment.

If you are a friend or family, Beaver County is open for business.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Uncle Wah Wah
Guest
Uncle Wah Wah
You can report a comment by clicking its flag icon. We will be notified of your report, but you will remain anonymous to the person who made the comment.

That’s a very nice video. A couple years back, the county commissioned a survey of what people wanted to see in the county and I thought that BC should look to models like Cranberry, Washington County, and become suburban residences for Pittsburgh and build on the rivers, the parks and open space that we have as a lifestyle lure for recreation and amenities. Those are things that other counties don’t have as selling points for new residents from outside the area that we could offer.

I HOPE that this new cracker plant doesn’t return BC back into the dirty mill town model of the past. I think that’s a lifestyle that we should put in the rear view mirror. I also hope we can get past the high school ball and dollar store mentality and broaden the area out a little with new interests and a less parochial view. It’s like being in a vacuum here sometimes when you see all the things going on in the neighboring counties and even depressed areas like Boardman in terms of shopping, restaurants, night life, etc. Don’t take the work clothes off and head out of the area with your paycheck. With an influx of new money, we should look to get in on that.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago