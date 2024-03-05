Wednesday, March 6, 2024
57.4 F
Beaver
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
57.4 F
Beaver

District Attorney Bible Wants To Create A New Position For His Old Pal

John Paul
By John Paul
District Attorney Nate Bible / BeaverCountian.com file photo by Bill Vidonic

Newly elected Democratic district attorney Nate Bible is asking county commissioners to create a new position for his former law partner. The taxpayer-funded spot would see attorney Max Schmierer undertake “special projects” for Bible, rather than helping to conduct the day-to-day prosecution of criminal defendants.

The request comes after commissioners already quashed an attempt by Bible to give raises to all of his support personnel shortly after taking office, and at a time when significant disparities in resources between his prosecutors and the public defenders is under increased scrutiny.

Bible’s staff already ranks amongst the highest paid in county government.

In an apparent attempt to secure the position’s creation outside of public view, Bible met privately with individual members of the county’s Salary Board, comprised of Commissioners Dan Camp, Jack Manning and Tony Amadio, along with county controller Maria Longo.

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Latest News

John Paul -

County Treasurer Fires First Deputy – Commissioners Refuse To Sign Off

Beaver County's first deputy treasurer has been fired, sparking controversy between county officials. As BeaverCountian.com previously reported, Cebran Netherland failed...
© 2023 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy
error: Alert: Content is protected!