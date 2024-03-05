District Attorney Bible Wants To Create A New Position For His Old Pal

Newly elected Democratic district attorney Nate Bible is asking county commissioners to create a new position for his former law partner. The taxpayer-funded spot would see attorney Max Schmierer undertake “special projects” for Bible, rather than helping to conduct the day-to-day prosecution of criminal defendants.

The request comes after commissioners already quashed an attempt by Bible to give raises to all of his support personnel shortly after taking office, and at a time when significant disparities in resources between his prosecutors and the public defenders is under increased scrutiny.

Bible’s staff already ranks amongst the highest paid in county government.

In an apparent attempt to secure the position’s creation outside of public view, Bible met privately with individual members of the county’s Salary Board, comprised of Commissioners Dan Camp, Jack Manning and Tony Amadio, along with county controller Maria Longo.