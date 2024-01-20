Tuesday, January 23, 2024
They Made How Much? A Look Back At County Employee Payroll For 2023

John Paul
By John Paul
Beaver County Payroll Office / photo by Matthew LaComb

BeaverCountian.com has analyzed and formatted payroll records obtained from the county for 2023 and is making them available to the public in the searchable table published below.

It is important to note, the figures listed are not annual base salaries for the employees’ positions, but instead show actual gross payments paid by the county to each employee in 2023. Included in these figures are overtime compensation and other payments. Employees who started working in their positions after the first of last year may show wages below their annual salaries. Payments for some employees’ wages may include monies paid from sources other than the county’s General Fund, such as from state subsidies, forfeiture funds, and grants.

The figures do not include the cost of any fringe benefits, such as healthcare, provided to the employees.

