Drivers using the I-376 bridge in Vanport and Potter townships for travel to and from daytime work should expect delays beginning Monday.

The bridge will be restricted to single lanes in each direction starting at 7 a.m. weekdays until mid-March, weather permitting.

PennDOT announced today the lane restrictions will occur in the westbound lanes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and in the eastbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Workers will be installing bird screens along the span. The screens prevent birds from roosting in the bridge’s box chords.

