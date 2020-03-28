Saturday, March 28, 2020
Saturday, March 28, 2020
Tornado Warning Issued For Beaver County

Staff Reports
National Weather Service Logo

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Tornado Warning for…

East central Jefferson County in east central Ohio…
Northwestern Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania…
Southwestern Beaver County in western Pennsylvania…
West central Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania…
Northeastern Brooke County in northern West Virginia…
Southeastern Hancock County in northern West Virginia…

* Until 415 PM EDT.

* At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Steubenville around 345 PM EDT.

Weirton, Wellsburg, Toronto, Mingo Junction and Follansbee around 350 PM EDT.

Hooverson Heights around 355 PM EDT.

Avella around 400 PM EDT.

Imperial around 415 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Atlasburg, Slovan, Brentwood, Frankfort Springs, Rockdale, Hanover Township, Colliers, Sun Valley, Midway and Langeloth.

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED

HAIL…1.50IN

Instructions: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH.

