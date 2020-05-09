Eastbound I-376 Beaver Valley Expressway Bridge Inspection Next Week in Brighton Township

PennDOT District 11 is announcing work to inspect the eastbound I-376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) bridge over Bradys Run Park in Brighton Township, Beaver County, will occur Monday through Thursday, May 11-14 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction on the westbound I-376 bridge located over Bradys Run Park between the Chippewa (Exit 31) and Brighton (Exit 36) interchanges will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews from CDM Smith will conduct the inspection activities.

