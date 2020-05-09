Saturday, May 9, 2020
Saturday, May 9, 2020
Eastbound I-376 Beaver Valley Expressway Bridge Inspection Next Week in Brighton Township

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports

PennDOT District 11 is announcing work to inspect the eastbound I-376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) bridge over Bradys Run Park in Brighton Township, Beaver County, will occur Monday through Thursday, May 11-14 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction on the westbound I-376 bridge located over Bradys Run Park between the Chippewa (Exit 31) and Brighton (Exit 36) interchanges will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews from CDM Smith will conduct the inspection activities.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visitingwww.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Reported and written by the team at BeaverCountian.com

