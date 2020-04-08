Beaver Countians Face Widespread Damage And Power Outages After Early Morning Storm

Beaver Countians will have dry weather with increasing sunshine today to clean up after the overnight storm that trampled the area. When they’ll be able to plug in any tools to help is unclear. Duquesne Light Co. is reporting nearly 25,500 homes in the region without power, including nearly 500 in Aliquippa, 963 in Brighton…
Last night’s storms were undoubtably one of the worst storms my family faced. In the middle of the night, my grandmother woke me up just in time for the power to go out. Lightning and thunder sounded like an earthquake rumbling, and we had to retreat to the basement for the night because of a tornado alert we had recieved. My mother was fortunate. There apparently was still power in Rochester after the storm. But I have to admit, this was one severe storm I never thought was possible.
Good lord it lasted 20mins what if you lived in Kansas Dorothy
Corona and now this? God must be quite angry!