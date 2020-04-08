Friday, April 10, 2020
Beaver Countians Face Widespread Damage And Power Outages After Early Morning Storm

Lori Boone
By Lori Boone
Severe storm knocked a tree onto a house in New Sewickley Township / submitted photo

Beaver Countians will have dry weather with increasing sunshine today to clean up after the overnight storm that trampled the area. When they'll be able to plug in any tools to help is unclear. Duquesne Light Co. is reporting nearly 25,500 homes in the region without power, including nearly 500 in Aliquippa, 963 in Brighton…

Lori Boone
Lori Boone
Lori DeLauter Boone has more than 20 years of experience in investigative and community journalism. She’s won more than a dozen regional, state and national journalism awards.

Christian Searight
Guest
Christian Searight

Last night’s storms were undoubtably one of the worst storms my family faced. In the middle of the night, my grandmother woke me up just in time for the power to go out. Lightning and thunder sounded like an earthquake rumbling, and we had to retreat to the basement for the night because of a tornado alert we had recieved. My mother was fortunate. There apparently was still power in Rochester after the storm. But I have to admit, this was one severe storm I never thought was possible.

Average White Guy
Guest
Average White Guy

Good lord it lasted 20mins what if you lived in Kansas Dorothy

Truthful
Guest
Truthful

Corona and now this? God must be quite angry!

