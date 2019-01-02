State Representative Jim Marshall (R-Beaver,Butler) has been named chairman of the House Gaming Oversight Committee.
Speaker of the House Mike Turzai announced Marshall’s appointment today for the 2019-20 Legislative Session in a statement to reporters.
House committees study bills to determine which proposals will go to the full House. They also interface with citizens and interest groups during the legislative process, and act as a topic-focused resource for other House members.
“Through public hearings and voting meetings, committee chairs lead the way by vetting proposed solutions to the serious issues and challenges facing Pennsylvania,” Turzai said.
Marshall’s appointment as Gaming Oversight chairman comes as Mount Airy Casino has an application pending with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) to build a casino in Big Beaver Borough.
Representative Marshall could not be immediately reached for comment.
Looks like Mr Marshalls pockets will now have a little more weight to them! Who was that guy that used to call $ from B.I.G walking around money (WAM) ……?………starts with a V……..Oh no matter really Mungo is prolly not even in the ballpark on this one. Anywho onward and upward for the new year Mr Marshall…..do their bidding……..see what Mungo did there?!?
Nice. You put someone, anyone, into any committee chair that has a related business in the process of coming into their district. If this doesn’t define “transparency”, what does? because any idiot can see how this is a bit questionable.
Who is going to have oversight on Marshall?
Yes, no farmer Brown to watch for the fox who is now in charge of the hen house. Geeze Jimmy, you are becoming so predictable.
The only thing that would be a bigger friggin coincidence is if they decided to name a citizens advisory board on gaming ethics and it’s effects on communities impacted by proposed gaming establishments….and then named Veon as the chairman.
Back in the good old days, corruption took place in the back rooms of social clubs when politicians and cronies would gather and plot the future. Money arrangements would be made and the taxpayers would be screwed as they watched their tax dollars be consumed by the machine of political corruption. They knew it went on but only saw the results of it. Today they’ve become so bold that they skip the back rooms and do it right in front of us, in their offices, during public meetings, wherever is convenient to more expeditiously move those tax dollars into their personal accounts and to those of the cronies who will take care of them later in life.
There is no recall election ability in Pennsylvania. Those who are elected to enforce the laws are all in on it so they are all collectively saying to you, Beaver County residents, “Fuck You – whatcha gonna do about it?”
Can someone ‘splain to me why you vote for these people and why you’ve continued to vote for some of them over and over again?
“The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
FUBAR!