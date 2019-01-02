State Representative Jim Marshall (R-Beaver,Butler) has been named chairman of the House Gaming Oversight Committee.

Speaker of the House Mike Turzai announced Marshall’s appointment today for the 2019-20 Legislative Session in a statement to reporters.

House committees study bills to determine which proposals will go to the full House. They also interface with citizens and interest groups during the legislative process, and act as a topic-focused resource for other House members.

“Through public hearings and voting meetings, committee chairs lead the way by vetting proposed solutions to the serious issues and challenges facing Pennsylvania,” Turzai said.

Marshall’s appointment as Gaming Oversight chairman comes as Mount Airy Casino has an application pending with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) to build a casino in Big Beaver Borough.

Representative Marshall could not be immediately reached for comment.

