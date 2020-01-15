Pa. House Passes Bill Requiring Public Meeting Agendas Be Posted Online In Advance

Legislation passed the Pa. House today which would require public agencies to publish meeting agendas no later than 24 hours prior to the start of a meeting.

Sponsored by State Representative Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence), the bill would also amend the state’s public meeting transparency law – known as the Sunshine Act — to prohibit an agency from taking official action on items not on the meeting agenda unless added by a majority vote.

“I believe that we understand the intent and importance of the Sunshine Act in maintaining and enhancing the transparency of government decision-making and to allow Pennsylvanians to participate in their government,” said Bernstine. “Unfortunately, there are instances in which this important law is not used as intended.”