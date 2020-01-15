Thursday, January 16, 2020
36.2 F
Beaver
Thursday, January 16, 2020
36.2 F
Beaver

Pa. House Passes Bill Requiring Public Meeting Agendas Be Posted Online In Advance

John Paul
By John Paul
1
State Representative Aaron Bernstine / photo via official Facebook account

Legislation passed the Pa. House today which would require public agencies to publish meeting agendas no later than 24 hours prior to the start of a meeting.

Sponsored by State Representative Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence), the bill would also amend the state’s public meeting transparency law – known as the Sunshine Act — to prohibit an agency from taking official action on items not on the meeting agenda unless added by a majority vote.

“I believe that we understand the intent and importance of the Sunshine Act in maintaining and enhancing the transparency of government decision-making and to allow Pennsylvanians to participate in their government,” said Bernstine. “Unfortunately, there are instances in which this important law is not used as intended.”

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is the founder of the Beaver Countian. He reports full-time for the site, specializing in investigative journalism with an emphasis on public corruption.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

1Reader Comments
newest oldest top voted
beavercounty2
Member
beavercounty2

That’s it? Eleven days have passed since the last article and this is all ya got? Let me help….Hopewell Area School District wants to move 4th grade students to the Hopewell Jr. High/Middle School next year. Parents meeting with School representatives.

There are Road cave ins along many roads in Beaver County that have closed or altered traffic flow from months to years. Independence Road closed for a few years. Rt 151 has at least two slides within a couple hundred yards of each other. Kane Road has a road slide for a year. Giant sink hole Rt 51 and Rt 151 , Green Garden Road and others that I don’t know the name of.

Shippingport power plant shut down the coal fired plant and the nuclear plant may follow. Beaver County jobs lost.

What happened to the great reporting of local government happenings?

Vote Up60Vote Down
12 hours ago

In Case You Missed It

FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
County GovLori Boone - 19

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
Local GovLori Boone - 0

Who Will Save Us? Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain

Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative...
Read more

Latest News

State & Fed GovJohn Paul - 1

Pa. House Passes Bill Requiring Public Meeting Agendas Be Posted Online In Advance

Legislation passed the Pa. House today which would require public agencies to publish meeting agendas no later than 24...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Ambridge School Board Asks State Police To Investigate Alleged Taxpayer-Funded Facebook Troll

John Paul - 2
For about two years, a Facebook regular named "JC Devanti" traipsed and trolled through social media pages of the Ambridge Area School District and...
Read more
Business

A Look Back At BeaverCountian.com’s Reporting From 2019

Staff Reports - 4
As BeaverCountian.com prepares for another year filled with eye-opening investigative reports, heart-touching stories, and innovative site features, here's a look back at the work...
Read more
Community

LGBTQ Community Gains Unprecedented Support In Beaver County

April Johnston - 2
When Branden Mikal Dudek left San Francisco in 2007 to return to his childhood home in Ambridge, deep purple lesions covered his skin, cancer...
Read more
Politics

WATCH: Competing Rallies Held Outside Of Courthouse Over The Impeachment Of President Donald Trump

John Paul - 1
On December 17, 2019 competing rallies were held outside of the Beaver County Courthouse in support and opposition of Congressional actions being taken to...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Content is protected !!
X
X