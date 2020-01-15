Pa. House Passes Bill Requiring Public Meeting Agendas Be Posted Online In Advance

Legislation passed the Pa. House today which would require public agencies to publish meeting agendas no later than 24 hours prior to the start of a meeting.
Sponsored by State Representative Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence), the bill would also amend the state’s public meeting transparency law – known as the Sunshine Act — to prohibit an agency from taking official action on items not on the meeting agenda unless added by a majority vote.
“I believe that we understand the intent and importance of the Sunshine Act in maintaining and enhancing the transparency of government decision-making and to allow Pennsylvanians to participate in their government,” said Bernstine. “Unfortunately, there are instances in which this important law is not used as intended.”
That’s it? Eleven days have passed since the last article and this is all ya got? Let me help….Hopewell Area School District wants to move 4th grade students to the Hopewell Jr. High/Middle School next year. Parents meeting with School representatives.
There are Road cave ins along many roads in Beaver County that have closed or altered traffic flow from months to years. Independence Road closed for a few years. Rt 151 has at least two slides within a couple hundred yards of each other. Kane Road has a road slide for a year. Giant sink hole Rt 51 and Rt 151 , Green Garden Road and others that I don’t know the name of.
Shippingport power plant shut down the coal fired plant and the nuclear plant may follow. Beaver County jobs lost.
What happened to the great reporting of local government happenings?