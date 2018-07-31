Starting tomorrow, qualifying medical marijuana users can hit the dispensaries for the dry leaf form of the drug.
Dry leaf is expected to be cheaper than the other medical marijuana products that have been available since February.
It should also be more readily available than the already allowed pills, oils, gels, creams, ointments, tinctures, liquids and non-whole plant forms that are used through vaporization.
As of Wednesday, patients can get the whole-plant flower cannabis that they could use to mix into food and drinks or to vaporize. Smoking it is prohibited. Patients are also advised to keep it in the original container.
In Beaver County, six doctors are certified to prescribe medical marijuana at this time, according to the state Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana.
They are: Dr. Muhammad Arif, a pain management specialist in Aliquippa; Dr. Robert Fadden, a gastroenterologist in Chippewa Township; Dr. Gerard Myers, an interventional pain management specialist in Center Townsip; Dr. Bryan Negrini, an internal medicine specialist who participates in Opioid Addiction Recovery Services in Aliquippa; Dr. Renee Rubinstein, a family doctor in New Brighton; and Dr. Samuel Urick III, an internist in Center Township.
None of the doctors could be reached and did not return calls seeking comment.
But the state has allowed qualifying doctors to opt out of being publicly listed, so there may be more in the county.
A county mental-health practitioner said she has been getting questions about prescriptions but she isn’t certified to provide them.
The nearest dispensaries for Beaver County patients to purchase dry leaf are Cresco Yeltrah in Butler and the Strip District, and Solevo in Squirrel Hill. Both companies were working through pricing up to the final moments.
Solevo told Facebook followers Monday that they were “quite literally working this through now” as they received shipments from growers.
“We’ll update the menu with pricing once we’ve processed the deliveries,” the company announced.
Cresco Yeltrah was still pricing as of Tuesday afternoon, as well, according to Missy, an assistant manager at the Butler location. Starting out, she said they would be limiting dry-leaf sales to 15 grams per week in the first two weeks, then 30 grams per month.
“We will not be processing any holds for it,” she said. “You must come in person. Our hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
Dispensaries experienced shortages statewide, with some temporarily closing their doors, when locations began running out of product about two weeks after the state’s medical marijuana program began in March.
Patients can qualify for medical cannabis if they have a terminal illness or if they suffer from cancer, including remission therapy; HIV/AIDS; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Parkinson’s disease; multiple sclerosis; epilepsy; inflammatory bowel disease; neuropathies; Huntington’s disease; Crohn’s disease; post-traumatic stress disorder; intractable seizures; glaucoma; autism; sickle cell anemia; damage to the nervous tissue of the CNS (brain-spinal cord) with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity and other associated neuropathies; severe, chronic, or intractable pain; dyskinetic and spastic movement disorder; or addiction substitute therapy, such as opioid addiction.
More than 52,000 patients have registered to participate in the medical marijuana program, of which more than 30,000 have received their identification cards and are able to visit a dispensary to purchase medical marijuana. More than 1,000 physicians have registered for the program, with more than 700 approved as practitioners.
The department encourages those with a medical marijuana ID card to contact the dispensary prior to visiting to be sure the dry leaf form of medical marijuana is available.
“The dry leaf form of medical marijuana provides a cost-effective option for patients. It’s important to talk with your doctor or the medical professional at the dispensary to see if the dry leaf form of medical marijuana is an option for you,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said on Twitter.
More information about the program is available at health.pa.gov.
It’s about time!
Beaver County pension money invested in marihuana dispensary. Shouldn’t they have gotten the license to dispense first. Like investing in a bar buy the building glasses tables chairs etc. etc. But you have no liquor license. Financial genius at work in that court house. What happened to the pension money?
Right on! Now let these patients grow a small amount for their medical use, because now that govt. Is involved they will surely fuck it all up….i.e sufficient supply, and mark Mungo’s words….they will be out of stock within a few days….if not hours!
The gov’t is not likely to allow people to grow it. The only reason it is becoming legalized is because they can make money off it. Just like fireworks, you think they were looking to make everyone’s Fourth of Jul more fun? Hell No!! They added 12% sales tax.
Anything the gov’t does is about money, for themselves or friends. How do they choose the select few who will make millions of the new marijuana trade?
There will still be illegal sales of marijuana,even after it is legalized for recreational use because they gov’t has to get paid and a lot of people will look for cheaper options.
But at least we will save time and money by no longer arresting people who smoke pot.
This is great news, but I’m curious as to why is it on this website? This isn’t pertinent specifically to Beaver County and doesn’t seem to involve any kind of in-depth investigative journalism. I read this on all the other major news organizations already.
it costs many many hundreds of thousands of $$ to start, operate a grow site,run a dispensery, etc. not to mention licences and whatever else is required by the state before opening and selling . i just wonder who, of all the private citizens who have invested in this business, have that kind of money. i am not saying at all that this is a”familia business”….but time will tell. just like booze, gambling , hard drugs, somebody will be pissed that their share of the business has gone legal…it’s a matter of time.
Rumor has it that a Marijuana facility is going to be built in the area of Franklin Ave and Station St in Alighetto.
“You can’t smoke it”.
The “vaporizer,” which you can smoke weed out of is as much as $300.00. They don’t tell ya that till ya purchase.
They say it’s meant to vape.. I didn’t vape any of the flower I purchased on the 1st.. I smoked a joint!
This is a crap story. Most of the readers here will still purchase their weed from the corner pharmaceutical supplier.
HAHAHA Watch how many “debilitated” Beaver Countians we will have with more access to marijuana.
Wonder how law enforcement is going to deal with DUI cases involving marijuana.
Will an officer receive a notice when license is run that the person who owns the vehicle that was just stopped for a traffic violation has a medical marijuana card?
Will it be permissible to drive while under a therapeutic dosage of marijuana – and if so how does this work if a person without a medical.marijuana card drives with the same amount of marijuana in their system as a person with a medical.marijuana card? Does the first person without the card get prosecuted for DUI while the second who has the card gets a free pass even though both drivers were ‘impaired” to the same extent,
How much are the local municipalities going to pay each year for blood tests for marijuana?
Are citizens with medical marijuana cards going to be advised that the current law provides for a tier 3 DUI with any detectable limit of marijuana active or inactive in the body?
I am guessing that these are questions no one in government has bothered addressing as they were too occupied with counting potential tax revenue to fund opioid treatment facilities and government pension obligations.
Very true Gerry. They are going to need to create a threshold of impairment. I can see the police abusing the medical data base to make up probable cause for a search. Since you are not running for DA, you may be the first attorney to challenge the law
Why would a marijuana card be an exception? If I would go for a procedure and get an anesthetic and then drive, is that a violation? If I’m on painkillers and that affects my driving , am I not subject to DWI?
People need to get over this idea, and especially so if we ever get to the recreational pot stage, that using medical marijuana orblowing a joint and getting in the car, going to work, operating equipment, sitting children, etc. isn’t suddenly no issue because it’s legalized.
as usual , they have no pro-active laws in place to deal with the scenarios you present. sounds just like Technology, where the laws can’t even keep up with the advances anymore. look forward to a lot more cases, mr. b. they’re coming your way!
the cops/state police do not have access to the patient list. It’s medicine, they don’t have a list of every person that gets their prescription filled at any pharmacy in the state. It’s being treated the same as any medicine that’s prescribed, it would be a hippa violation for the list to be released, meaning massive lawsuits.
I think Benyo poses a serious question, that I highly doubt was thought through by our wonderful lawmakers.
Mr Benyo isn’t unearthing any groundbreaking thoughts about this topic. Listen to some legislative talks if you have time and can stand it long enough you will find this is all over, just no progress.