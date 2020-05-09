Wolf Administration Releases List Of Beaver County Businesses That Received Exemptions From Shutdown Order

Pennsylvania has released a list of businesses that received special exemptions from a March 19 order by Governor Tom Wolf requiring non-life-sustaining businesses to close their physical locations to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The exemption process allowed businesses to stay open if they could demonstrate they offer life-sustaining services or are necessary to assist life-sustaining functions.

“Over the past eight weeks, Pennsylvania has been focused on protecting public health while balancing the needs of our commonwealth’s businesses, and ensuring that those providing life-sustaining services and products can continue operations,” said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin.

“While other states also enacted business closures, Pennsylvania was one of the first states to create an exemption process and offer an opportunity to those businesses that believed they could be of service to public health and safety. I appreciate the patience of Pennsylvanians as we worked through the exemption review process. As we begin the process of our measured, data-driven, phased re-opening of counties, we look forward to seeing the economy slowly reopen in a safe and strategic manner.”

A statement issued to the press by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) states that nearly 50 employees of the agency reviewed more than 42,000 exemptions. Of the requests made, 6,060 were approved, 12,826 were denied, and 11,635 were notified that their request did not require an exemption, according to DCED. Another 11,619 applications were subject to guidance that is specific to their industries, such as construction projects, golf courses, and auto dealers.

“Pennsylvania is home to nearly one million small businesses, and while protecting public health and safety was our number one priority throughout this process, the administration recognized that businesses not identified as life-sustaining warranted the opportunity to operate in some capacity if they could offer life-sustaining services,” Davin said. “Throughout this process, our primary focus was on reviewing exemption applications and assisting businesses with their questions and concerns, all in service of the goal of protecting public health in the face of an unprecedented and quickly evolving public health emergency.”

The specially exempted businesses listed for Beaver County are as follows:

A.K. NAHAS SHOPPING CENTER

A.KARNAVAS COMPANY

ALLEGHENY MATERIAL HANDLING

AMERICAN MACHINING AND FABRICATION, LLC

B&B WELDING & FABRICATING, LLC DBA B&B ENERGY SERVICES

BATES FLOWER SHOPPE

BEAVER COUNTY TAG & TITLE

BET-TECH CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.

BETTERS REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS

BID ON ESTATES AUCTION SERVICES

BJAAM ENVIRONMENTAL, INC.

BURNHAM INDUSTRIAL CONTRACTORS, INC.

CAIN FABRICATION AND MACHINE, LLC (DBA INDUSTRIAL MACHINE)

CHRISTMANN ENTERPRISES LLC

COL-FIN SPECIALTY STEEL II LLC

CRITTER CONTROL OF PGH NW

CROP AND KETTLE

CTM CONSTRUCTION INC

C-WRIGHT CONSTRUCTION

D&K ROOFING

DAMASCUS STEEL CASTINGS LLC

DAMASCUS STEEL LLC

DANZER

DESIGNWORK SIGNS

DOBISH SIGNS AND DISPLAYS, INC.

DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING OF PA

EFFICIENT INSULATION INC

EXCAVATING UNLIMITED

FILTERFAB MANUFACTURING

FILTERFAB MFG CORP

GESCO, INC.

GRAHAM MAINTENANCE

GREAT SOUTHERN WOOD

GUY’S MECHANICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

HEALTHCARE SUPPORT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

HERRMANN & LOLL INC CPA

HOGUE’S LAWN AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE

INSULATORS LOCAL 2

INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRCIAL WORKERS, LOCAL UNION 712

JAMES BURKE CONTRACTING

JEFF DISANZO CONSTRUCTION

JOINT APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM INSULATORS AND ASBESTOS WORKERS LU#2

JR HALL EXCAVATING INC.

KIRSTEIN CONTRACTING

LENNON, SMITH SOULERET ENGINEERING

LINDY PAVING

LITTELL STEEL COMPANY, INC.

LUTZ BRIGGS SCHULTZ AND ASSOCIATES INC.

M&P SECURITY SOLUTIONS LLC

MARGETIC MARINE SERVICES LLC

MARION HILL ASSOCIATES, INC

MARVIN REEDER FLORIST

MATCH ONE MEDICAL

MATTHEWS WALL ANCHOR & WATERPROOFING SERVICES LLC

MCDANEL ADVANCED CERAMIC TECHNOLOGIES

MILLER PIPELINE LLC

MJG WELDING SERVICES LLC

NATIONAL HOOD, EXHAUST & FIRE GROUP

NATIONAL WOODEN PALLET AND CONTAINER ASSOCIATION

NORTHSTAR ENVIROMENTAL, LTD.

PI ENGINEERING

PRECISION LASER & INSTRUMENT, INC.

ROGER’S ROOFING’S AND REMODELING

SEARFOSS ELECTRIC

SEEGER CONSTRUCTION LLC

SENSIBLE ORGANICS, INC

SHERMAN HOSTETTER GROUP LLC

SIPPEL STEEL FAB

SKERLEC CONTRACTING, INC.

SOFIS COMPANY INC

SPARTAN CONSTRUCTION SERVICES, INC

STANDARD HORSE NAIL COMPANY, LLC

T. ROSINSKY ROOFING

TIGER PAUSE YOUTH MINISTRY

TRINITY RESTORATION SERVICES, INC.

UNIS DEMOLITION COMPANY

VISTA MFG