Wolf Administration Releases List Of Beaver County Businesses That Received Exemptions From Shutdown Order

Pennsylvania has released a list of businesses that received special exemptions from a March 19 order by Governor Tom Wolf requiring non-life-sustaining businesses to close their physical locations to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The exemption process allowed businesses to stay open if they could demonstrate they offer life-sustaining services or are necessary to assist life-sustaining functions.
“Over the past eight weeks, Pennsylvania has been focused on protecting public health while balancing the needs of our commonwealth’s businesses, and ensuring that those providing life-sustaining services and products can continue operations,” said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin.
“While other states also enacted business closures, Pennsylvania was one of the first states to create an exemption process and offer an opportunity to those businesses that believed they could be of service to public health and safety. I appreciate the patience of Pennsylvanians as we worked through the exemption review process. As we begin the process of our measured, data-driven, phased re-opening of counties, we look forward to seeing the economy slowly reopen in a safe and strategic manner.”
A statement issued to the press by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) states that nearly 50 employees of the agency reviewed more than 42,000 exemptions. Of the requests made, 6,060 were approved, 12,826 were denied, and 11,635 were notified that their request did not require an exemption, according to DCED. Another 11,619 applications were subject to guidance that is specific to their industries, such as construction projects, golf courses, and auto dealers.
“Pennsylvania is home to nearly one million small businesses, and while protecting public health and safety was our number one priority throughout this process, the administration recognized that businesses not identified as life-sustaining warranted the opportunity to operate in some capacity if they could offer life-sustaining services,” Davin said. “Throughout this process, our primary focus was on reviewing exemption applications and assisting businesses with their questions and concerns, all in service of the goal of protecting public health in the face of an unprecedented and quickly evolving public health emergency.”
The specially exempted businesses listed for Beaver County are as follows:
A.K. NAHAS SHOPPING CENTER
A.KARNAVAS COMPANY
ALLEGHENY MATERIAL HANDLING
AMERICAN MACHINING AND FABRICATION, LLC
B&B WELDING & FABRICATING, LLC DBA B&B ENERGY SERVICES
BATES FLOWER SHOPPE
BEAVER COUNTY TAG & TITLE
BET-TECH CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.
BETTERS REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS
BID ON ESTATES AUCTION SERVICES
BJAAM ENVIRONMENTAL, INC.
BURNHAM INDUSTRIAL CONTRACTORS, INC.
CAIN FABRICATION AND MACHINE, LLC (DBA INDUSTRIAL MACHINE)
CHRISTMANN ENTERPRISES LLC
COL-FIN SPECIALTY STEEL II LLC
CRITTER CONTROL OF PGH NW
CROP AND KETTLE
CTM CONSTRUCTION INC
C-WRIGHT CONSTRUCTION
D&K ROOFING
DAMASCUS STEEL CASTINGS LLC
DAMASCUS STEEL LLC
DANZER
DESIGNWORK SIGNS
DOBISH SIGNS AND DISPLAYS, INC.
DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING OF PA
EFFICIENT INSULATION INC
EXCAVATING UNLIMITED
FILTERFAB MANUFACTURING
FILTERFAB MFG CORP
GESCO, INC.
GRAHAM MAINTENANCE
GREAT SOUTHERN WOOD
GUY’S MECHANICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
HEALTHCARE SUPPORT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
HERRMANN & LOLL INC CPA
HOGUE’S LAWN AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE
INSULATORS LOCAL 2
INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRCIAL WORKERS, LOCAL UNION 712
JAMES BURKE CONTRACTING
JEFF DISANZO CONSTRUCTION
JOINT APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM INSULATORS AND ASBESTOS WORKERS LU#2
JR HALL EXCAVATING INC.
KIRSTEIN CONTRACTING
LENNON, SMITH SOULERET ENGINEERING
LINDY PAVING
LITTELL STEEL COMPANY, INC.
LUTZ BRIGGS SCHULTZ AND ASSOCIATES INC.
M&P SECURITY SOLUTIONS LLC
MARGETIC MARINE SERVICES LLC
MARION HILL ASSOCIATES, INC
MARVIN REEDER FLORIST
MATCH ONE MEDICAL
MATTHEWS WALL ANCHOR & WATERPROOFING SERVICES LLC
MCDANEL ADVANCED CERAMIC TECHNOLOGIES
MILLER PIPELINE LLC
MJG WELDING SERVICES LLC
NATIONAL HOOD, EXHAUST & FIRE GROUP
NATIONAL WOODEN PALLET AND CONTAINER ASSOCIATION
NORTHSTAR ENVIROMENTAL, LTD.
PI ENGINEERING
PRECISION LASER & INSTRUMENT, INC.
ROGER’S ROOFING’S AND REMODELING
SEARFOSS ELECTRIC
SEEGER CONSTRUCTION LLC
SENSIBLE ORGANICS, INC
SHERMAN HOSTETTER GROUP LLC
SIPPEL STEEL FAB
SKERLEC CONTRACTING, INC.
SOFIS COMPANY INC
SPARTAN CONSTRUCTION SERVICES, INC
STANDARD HORSE NAIL COMPANY, LLC
T. ROSINSKY ROOFING
TIGER PAUSE YOUTH MINISTRY
TRINITY RESTORATION SERVICES, INC.
UNIS DEMOLITION COMPANY
VISTA MFG
