What Happened To Rachael? The DelTondo Murder Investigation Continues

Allegations of corruption, inflamed passions, secret grand jury proceedings, and more blood spilled… investigations continue into the City of Aliquippa and the 2018 Mother’s Day murder of Rachael DelTondo.

BeaverCountian.com Golden Quill Award-winning investigative reporter John Paul is working with national Emmy Award-winning CBS News correspondent Erin Moriarty to bring you the very latest for an updated primetime broadcast of “48 Hours: What Happened To Rachael?”

An air date and time will be announced by CBS.

