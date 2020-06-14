Sunday, June 14, 2020
70.2 F
Beaver
Sunday, June 14, 2020
70.2 F
Beaver

WATCH: Unity Rally At Beaver County Courthouse Was A Peaceful Call For Action

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports

An Important Message To Our Readers

BeaverCountian.com’s coverage of the Unity Rally at the courthouse is being made freely available outside of our normal paywall. We believe the information we are providing is important to all members of our community and should not be limited to just those with financial means.

For those who are able to support our efforts, we would appreciate it if you considered subscribing to gain access to all of our award-winning local reporting. As always, thanks for being a reader of BeaverCountian.com!

Sign Up For Full Access To BeaverCountian.com

Staff Reports
Staff Reports
Reported and written by the team at BeaverCountian.com

Latest News

Special CoverageStaff Reports - 0

WATCH: Unity Rally At Beaver County Courthouse Was A Peaceful Call For Action

An Important Message To Our Readers BeaverCountian.com's coverage of the Unity Rally at the courthouse is being made freely...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Fire Chief Of Monaca Station 58 Charged With Stealing Over $30,000 From Relief Association

John Paul - 0
The chief of Monaca Station 58 Volunteer Fire Department is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing more than $30,000 from the organization's relief fund. Michael...
Read more
County Gov

County Employee Resigns After Using Racial Slur In Describing Workload

John Paul - 0
A county employee has resigned her position after allegedly using a racial slur to describe her workload, according to two sources with direct knowledge...
Read more
Business

JCPenny Is Permanently Closing Its Beaver Valley Mall Location

Staff Reports - 0
JCPenny has announced it will be permanently shuttering the company's Beaver Valley Mall location in Center Township. The store is one of 154 locations the...
Read more
Business

Ambridge Business Called In Private Militia Group To “Stand Guard” During Protest

John Paul - 0
An Ambridge business owner called in a private militia group to protect his establishment on Sunday and warned that any protestors who approached his...
Read more

ABOUT US

BeaverCountian.com is dedicated to the freedom of the press, transparency in government, and the tenets of journalism: accuracy, intellectual fairness and ability to inform, not a devotion to a certain group or outcome.

FOLLOW US

© 2019 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy

error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X