Superintendents Announce All Public School Districts In Beaver County Are Being Closed Due To Coronavirus

The superintendents of school districts serving students in Beaver County have informed BeaverCountian.com that all classes and district events are being cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Their joint statement reads:

“Beginning Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 29, Beaver County schools will be closed and will not be in session for students. This includes all school activities, field trips, and facility use through March 29. Further information from your District Superintendent will be forthcoming.”

The decision was made during a meeting attended today by all county superintendents, who say they have committed to speaking with one voice on the protection of students from the ongoing pandemic.

No active cases of coronavirus are known in Beaver County at this time.

BeaverCountian.com will continue to follow this and other developments as they unfold.