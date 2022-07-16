State Police Arrest Aliquippa Woman On Attempted Murder Charge

The Pennsylvania State Police have arrested an Aliquippa woman for a shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

Katrina Mills is facing charges including attempted homicide after police allege she shot Jourdan Kasper shortly before 1 a.m. on July 16.

State Police provided the following statement about the arrest:

On July 16, 2022, at approximately 0055 hours the Aliquippa Police Department was dispatched to the area of 434 Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa, PA for a report of a shot fired. Upon arrival, Aliquippa Police Department located the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. The Aliquippa Police Department contacted the Pennsylvania State Police to assume the investigative responsibility of the incident. Upon investigation, by means of witness interviews and surveillance camera footage it was determined Katrina Mills shot Jourdan Kasper. Katrina Mills was taken into custody and charged with Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Endangering. Katrina Mills was transported to the Beaver County Jail where she will remain until further court proceedings.