Staff Member At Villa St. Joseph in Baden Tests Positive For COVID-19

Editor’s Note: A staff member at Villa St. Joseph nursing home in Baden has tested positive for COVID-19. The facility issued the following statement informing the public of the diagnosis.

This statement is to alert the public that on April 7 we learned that one of our staff members at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph, a Skilled Nursing Facility located in Baden, PA, tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is currently quarantined at home. He/she last worked on Tuesday, March 24 and displayed no symptoms at that time. We are actively monitoring our residents for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and are working with our local and state health departments.

We have investigated the employee’s footprint at the facility to determine who he/she came in contact with, and have notified our residents, their families and other employees. We will be following CDC guidelines regarding when the infected staff person will be allowed to return to work.

Since mid-March, Concordia leadership has been meeting daily to assess the virus’ progression in the region, make operational adjustments and plan for this expected incident. Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending all visitation to Concordia at Villa St. Joseph (as has been the case since Saturday, March 14), screening residents’ temperature multiple times per day, monitoring all residents for signs and symptoms of respiratory illness and keeping all residents isolated until April 12, at which point we will re-evaluate. All staff are currently wearing face masks. Additional personal protective equipment is also being used when appropriate.

We understand that connecting with family members is important. We will continue to provide connection with your loved one via telephone, email, text or video chat.

At this time, we ask for your continued prayers for our patients, residents and staff.