Rochester Twp. Council To Hold “Super Secret” Meeting About Contracting Police

John Paul
By John Paul

Rochester Township Commissioners will be holding what one official has called a “super secret” meeting this week.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, April 13 at 3:00 p.m. in the municipal building, is being held to discuss the contracting out of police services to Rochester Borough.

The meeting was not advertised, is not open to the public, and (almost) nobody knows about it.

The next advertised public meeting for Rochester Township will take place Thursday, April 15, at 7:00pm in the municipal building for any members of the public who would like to attend.

Rochester Borough Council will next meet on Monday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. in its municipal building.

See Also: PENNSYLVANIA’S SUNSHINE ACT (OPEN MEETINGS LAW)

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

