Rep. Matzie Applauds Gov. Wolf’s Decision To Move Beaver County To “Yellow”

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
State Representative Rob Matzie / submitted press photo

State Rep. Rob Matzie (D-Beaver/Allegheny) issued the following statement in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement today that Beaver County will move to the “yellow” open phase of the state’s reopen plan on May 22:

“I’m pleased the governor responded to our requests. The people in our county did their part, and ultimately, the data showed that we were ready for the next phase in safely re-opening our county.

“These are unprecedented times. There is no foolproof instruction manual on how to deal with a global pandemic. It is inevitable that some governmental decisions may not work out as intended or be well received.

“This announcement, along with the recent action taken by the Department of Health at Brighton Rehab and in long-term care facilities statewide, although long overdue, shows that the administration is listening.

“I’m well aware that this phase does not send everyone back to work or reopen every business. But it’s a safe first step back towards life as we knew it.”

