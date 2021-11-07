Red Cross In Urgent Need Of Blood Donors

The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood and has scheduled events in Beaver County for those willing to donate.

“With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, our current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade,” said the Red Cross in a statement to local reporters.

“Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood donors, but hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs.”

Beaver Countians willing to donate can sign up to participate in one of the following blood drives:

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 12:00 PM – 05:30 PM

Baden American Legion – 271 State Street, Baden PA 15005

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Baden

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 09:30 AM – 03:00 PM

Geneva College Alexander Hall – 3200 College Ave., Beaver Falls PA 15010

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=genevacollege

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 11:30 AM – 05:00 PM

Chippewa Township Fire Department – 2568 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls PA 15010

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Chippewa