Plans For Courthouse Rally On Friday Modified After Commissioner Manning Urged Caution

The Republican Committee of Beaver County has announced modified plans for a Friday courthouse rally it is promoting.

In an announcement posted to its Facebook page Wednesday, the party urged Beaver Countians to rally at the courthouse from 12 p.m. until 1.p.m. on Friday. The gathering is said to be a show of support for the county commissioners’ decision to disobey Governor Tom Wolf’s orders to maintain the most strict of his COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

But Republican Commissioner Jack Manning issued words of caution to potential rallygoers during a public meeting of the board today.

“I think it is important that we show the governor and the public that we’re responsible men and women and we know how to take care of ourselves and we don’t need the governor to put more restrictions on us than needed,” Manning said.

The Republican party announced modified plans as a result, now calling on members of the public to drive or walk past the courthouse while making noise to show support.

“MODIFIED PLANS – ONLY A DRIVE or WALK BY TO MAKE NOISE,” the party posted. “Due to Social Distancing restrictions, we can’t have large groups. Let’s support our brave leaders in Beaver County. Let them know we have their backs, as they have ours. Beaver County Court House, 3rd Street, Beaver (noon-1 pm) on Friday, May 15th SHARE THIS MODIFIED INVITE, and make some NOISE! Let’s rally around our commissioners, DA, and sheriff.”

The commissioners’ decision to buck Wolf’s directives has been the subject of national news reports. Commissioner Chairman Dan Camp was interviewed by Laura Ingraham Wednesday for a segment on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” where he discussed the commissioners’ ongoing feud with Wolf.

Here are Commissioner Jack Manning’s remarks in full as made during today’s public meeting:

I know some folks applied for a permit for a rally Friday in support of us as elected officials and in support of small businesses in Beaver County, based on our decision not to object to any businesses opening up under the ‘yellow’ guidelines that are in place. Everybody knows Beaver County is still being designated ‘red’ by the governor; we strongly disagree with that.

We said we are not going to object to any businesses who open up following the guidelines of the allowable business openings under the ‘yellow’ phase and also following the Department of Health and CDC guidelines. I just want to implore the folks who are going to be part of that rally to also respect those same guidelines.

I think it is important that we show the governor and the public that we’re responsible men and women and we know how to take care of ourselves and we don’t need the governor to put more restrictions on us than needed.

Also, I want to remind you that we have a police memorial Friday morning an hour-and-a-half before that rally, where I am sure we will be honoring the memory of Chief Romutis from Ambridge who just passed away from COVID. So, in respect for him and for what we’re trying to do, if you want to support us let’s send the right message that we can support opening up Beaver County businesses and not give fuel and play into the governor’s narrative that we don’t know how to take care of ourselves.

I just wanted to reinforce that message.