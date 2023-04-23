Op-Ed: Gabauer Announces Re-Election Campaign For Coroner

Editor’s Note: The following is a campaign announcement submitted to BeaverCountian.com by Coroner David Gabauer. Gabauer is running for re-election unopposed in the Republican primary for county coroner. We are publishing Gabauer’s statement below in full as written by the candidate’s political campaign:

Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabauer is announcing his re-election campaign for Beaver County Coroner, a position he has held since 2015. A lot has happened since he took office.

Most understand that the nature of the coroner’s job is that he, and his deputies, are on-call 24 hours a day—every day, without exception. Adding to this, Gabauer also instituted regular Monday-through-Friday office hours, which the county’s police departments found helpful. In addition, the coroner and all of his deputies are now certified by the Pennsylvania Attorney General via the Coroner’s Basic Education Course, conducted in Hershey, PA. All also attend an annual eight-hour continuing education course.

Coroner David Gabauer is seeking reconfirmation from the voters of Beaver County.

David J. Gabauer was born and raised in New Brighton. After graduating from Quigley High School, he went on to attend Robert Morris College and Community College of Beaver County before attending the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, where he graduated with an Associate in Specialized Technology Degree. Since being elected Coroner, Gabauer has been issued the Pennsylvania State Coroners’ Basic Education Certificate and Criminal Justice Information System Level 2 CJIS Security Training Certificate. He has been a licensed funeral director, supervisor, and embalmer for more than 25 years, and is currently employed with Gabauer Family Funeral Homes. Gabauer resides in Chippewa with his wife of 24 years, Lisa; they have two children.

David Gabauer has decades of experience dealing with death and grieving families, and, in fact, began working in his own family’s cemetery business at the age of eight. As a licensed funeral director, supervisor, and embalmer, he works consistently with the burial and cremation of county decedents as well as the completing and filing of death certificates. His extensive experience in these areas has served him well in the responsibilities of the coroner.

David Gabauer is an active member in several Beaver County community organizations, including the Beaver Falls Rotary Club, the Beaver Valley Chiefs of Police, the Beaver County Drug Abuse Coalition, and serves on the Board of Directors at Seven Oaks Country Club. He is also a member of the Pennsylvania State Coroner’s Association, Firearm Owners Against Crime, and is a life member of the National Rifle Association. He served as a former Lieutenant, President, and Treasurer of the Daugherty Township Fire Department, and also served on the Friends of Old Economy Village Board and the CORE (Center for Organ Recovery & Education) Advisory Board.

Gabauer’s passion is in helping others deal with all aspects of life and death.