Matzie Brings Home Millions For Local Water Projects

Water and wastewater projects were awarded more than $3.7 million in funding today under programs administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, state Rep. Rob Matzie announced.

“My advocacy for funding starts with projects that demonstrate need, an application that is sound and the ability to close the process. One of my most important jobs as state representative is to use my experience to identify a funding source that gives applicants the best chance for success and then securing those competitive dollars.

“These are big projects that will ensure better water and wastewater service across our district. We’re talking about projects that will bring state-of-the-art improvements, reduce service interruptions and shutdowns and boost efficiency to benefit ratepayers. With the funding for these projects secured, residents and small businesses will soon be reaping the benefits.”

Matzie said the funding awarded under the under the COVID-19 ARPA H2O PA Program includes:

$1.11 million to Hopewell Township to replace VCP lining along Route 151 and the Upper Raccoon Creek interceptor sewer.

$633,492 to the Center Township Sanitary Authority to rehabilitate the Lower Moon Run sanitary sewer interceptor.

$265,823 to the Center Township Sanitary Authority to construct a 140,000-gallon wet well storage tank at the New College wastewater lift station.

Funding awarded under the COVID-19 ARPA PA Small Water and Sewer Program includes:

$430,450 to Rochester Area Joint Sewer Authority for an interceptor rehabilitation project located in Rochester and Freedom boroughs.

$250,000 to Monaca Borough for the 9th Street storm/sanitary sewer separation project.

$245,000 to Hopewell Township for the Raccoon Creek bar screen replacement project.

$203,722 to Harmony Township for storm sewer infrastructure improvements.

$154,415 to Freedom Borough Collection and Conveyance Authority for sanitary sewer improvements.

$150,000 to Conway Borough waterline replacement along 10th Street and Third Avenue.

$141,820 to Harmony Township for sanitary sewer line rehabilitation.

$117,300 to Rochester Borough Sewer and Maintenance Authority for sanitary sewer system repairs.

Matzie said that in addition to the water and wastewater infrastructure funding, Beaver County will share in $264,000 awarded under the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Cultural Recovery Program to the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council for distribution to arts and cultural professionals.