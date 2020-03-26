Thursday, March 26, 2020
Eaton Plant In Vanport Suspends Operations After Employee Contracts Coronavirus

Eaton plant in Vanport / photo via Google Earth

The Eaton plant on Tuscarawas Road in Vanport Township has suspended operations after an employee of the company tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

IBEW Local 201 publicly announced the shutdown in a statement to its members, saying the company’s decision was “due to a salary employee testing positive for COVID-19.”

An employee of the plant provided BeaverCountian.com with the following statement they received:

“Effective 3/26/2020, all employees are Not to report to the Beaver plant until further notice. Please stand by for more information. This applies to 3rd shift employees arriving at the plant tonight 3/25/2020 at 11pm.”

BeaverCountian.com has reached out to Eaton Corporation for comment, and will update this article if it provides a statement.

On March 24, Anchor Hocking announced it will be suspending operations of its Monaca facility after an employee there tested positive for the virus.

