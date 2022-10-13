District Attorney To Host Active Shooter Symposium For Churches And Businesses

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier will be holding special classes this month to help area churches, businesses, and offices prepare for the possibility of an active shooter situation.

Lozier’s “Prepare, Prevent and Respond” symposium will take place on October 20 at the Penn State Beaver Auditorium in Monaca.

Among those presenting include FBI Behavioral Specialist Rob Ambrosini, Beaver County Det. Pat Young of the County Emergency Services Unit, Ambridge Police Chief John Deluca, Chippewa Police Chief Eric Hermick, and members of the PA State Police Risk & Vulnerability Assessment Team.

Organizations wishing to have representatives attend one of two sessions can RSVP here.