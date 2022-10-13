Saturday, October 29, 2022
38 F
Beaver
Saturday, October 29, 2022
38 F
Beaver

District Attorney To Host Active Shooter Symposium For Churches And Businesses

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
David Lozier / submitted campaign photo

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier will be holding special classes this month to help area churches, businesses, and offices prepare for the possibility of an active shooter situation.

Lozier’s “Prepare, Prevent and Respond” symposium will take place on October 20 at the Penn State Beaver Auditorium in Monaca.

Among those presenting include FBI Behavioral Specialist Rob Ambrosini, Beaver County Det. Pat Young of the County Emergency Services Unit, Ambridge Police Chief John Deluca, Chippewa Police Chief Eric Hermick, and members of the PA State Police Risk & Vulnerability Assessment Team.

Organizations wishing to have representatives attend one of two sessions can RSVP here.

Staff Reports
Staff Reports
Reported and written by the team at BeaverCountian.com

Latest News

John Paul -

Blackhawk Middle School Teacher Arrested On 200 Child Pornography Charges

A former Blackhawk Area School District substitute middle school teacher and track coach is charged with 200 felony counts...
error: Alert: Content is protected!