Department Of Health: National Guard Will Help Brighton Rehab For A Week Then Help From Texas Is Taking Over

Editor’s Note: BeaverCountian.com received the following statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Health this morning as an “update” to information it provided late last night.
“(The Pennsylvania National Guard) is going to provide additional staff support to (Brighton Rehabilitation & Wellness Center) beginning Monday, May 11, through Monday, May 18,” said April Hutcheson, Communications Director for DOH, in a statement sent at 9:15 a.m.
“The facility has contracted to bring in additional nursing support from Texas beginning May 18. At that point, the guard will exit the facility. There will be a one day handoff between the National Guard and the additional nurse staffing.”
See Also: Department Of Health: National Guard Is Not Caring For Brighton Rehab Residents Or Supporting Facility Staff
