Governor Cancels Classes For Remainder Of Academic Year – County Superintendents Issue Statement

By Staff Reports
9
Governor Tom Wolf / official portrait

Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced today that public schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year. The superintendents of school districts serving students in Beaver County have submitted the following joint statement to BeaverCountian.com in response.

The Beaver County School Districts and the Career and Technical Center continue to work together as we receive guidance from our state and federal leaders.

Today, Governor Wolf announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. Therefore, all Beaver County school facilities are closed and events cancelled through the end of the school year. 

While much uncertainty still exists, this announcement will allow families to plan for their needs in the coming months. All schools will continue to provide continuity of education and meals through the last regularly scheduled day of school. 

We understand that this is heartbreaking for the Class of 2020, but please be patient as we seek additional guidance from our state leaders regarding graduation and other special events. 

We appreciate your patience and support during this closure and we will continue to provide updates as we move forward together.

Dr. Jane Bovalino, Superintendent
Rochester Area School District

Dr. Peter Carbone, Superintendent
Aliquippa School District

Mr. Alan R. Fritz, Jr., Superintendent
South Side Area School District

Dr. Jeffrey A. Fuller, Superintendent
Freedom Area School District

Dr. Joseph A. Guarino, Superintendent
New Brighton Area School District

Mr. Barry King, Substitute Superintendent
Ambridge Area School District

Dr. Michelle Miller, Superintendent
Hopewell Area School District

Dr. Donna Nugent, Superintendent
Big Beaver Falls Area School District

Dr. Nicholas Perry, Superintendent
Central Valley School District

Dr. Robert H. Postupac, Superintendent
Blackhawk Area School District and
Western Beaver County School District

Dr. Eric Rosendale, Executive Director
Beaver Valley Intermediate Unit #27

Dr. Carrie Rowe, Superintendent
Beaver Area School District

Mr. Sean D. Tanner, Superintendent
Midland Borough School District

Mr. Bret Trotta, Superintendent
Riverside Beaver County School District

Mr. David A. Wytiaz, Administrative Director
Beaver County Career & Technology Center

Pookie
Guest
Pookie

There is no need to cancel school for anyone! Enough overreach by these self-important, mini dictators! Let people get back to life; all the superficial “safety” guidelines are a joke. There is no possible way to avoid coming in contact with germs in life! Certain states are beginning to look like communist China with the facemasks and pathetic “distancing”. If the guidelines were so effective, then explain how people contract the virus without leaving their homes or retirement complexes or – most importantly – elder care facilities where they have been denied visitations from families and have died alone? This is a political game, and it must end; and the proof of that is stalling elections so these egotistical democrats can stay in office even longer. This virus will transport and infect people for eternity; it can’t be stopped anymore than AIDS, the flu, SARS, MRSA, Norovirus, and even the common cold!

Vote Up5-13Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
John Paul
Site Founder
John Paul

Everything you just wrote is nonsense. Like, literally all of it. Impressive.

Vote Up15-3Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

Golf clap to John Paul!

Vote Up7-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Gray Squirrel
Guest
Gray Squirrel

Pookie ,The unfortunate people that have contracted this virus have met people like you, no common sense , you don’t take the precautions needed, i can only imagine you are the type that jumps into a swimming pool without looking to see if there’s water, i need to go wash my hands now after reading your post, so i’ll leave you with this, sometimes ya just cant fix Stupid .

Vote Up5-3Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Stopthespread
Guest
Stopthespread

Pookie, are you living in a freaking bubble? Do you seriously think this has some sort of political agenda? Do you not know that the virus started in China? I think you need to open your eyes and do some reading and listening to the news! I bet your one of those people who believes President Trump started this virus? No one in the political spectrum has created this virus! You and all of the other conspiracist need to see that this is a deadly virus something that has not been created by any human! You are right by saying that these poor people in nursing homes and their families have had to be separated during this difficult time. This whole thing has turned all of our worlds upside down and has created a lot of sadness to a lot of people. I would hope that this does not happen but if you or a close relative where to get the virus that you would still not say that this is a political agenda!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Cleanupthecourthouse
Guest
Cleanupthecourthouse

Pookie or should I say Boris? You must be a Russian Bot! How could you live in this country and not realize the deadly impact this virus has had on our country? Maybe you should volunteer to work at one of the hospitals that have Coronavirus cases! I am sure they are looking for people who are fearless when it comes to this pandemic! Also how about spending some of those Russian Rubles and send it to JP so I don’t have to carry your ass so you can comment on this site as a member!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
John Q Taxpayer
Member
John Q Taxpayer

This virus is no fucking joke man! We haven’t even seen the tip of the iceberg.

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
dfl
Member
dfl

Yea, I’m kinda worried this thing is gonna ebb and come back more virulent than before, much like the Spanish flu did.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Agenda 21
Guest
Agenda 21

Fear the Agenda…Fear the Agenda.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago

