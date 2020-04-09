Governor Cancels Classes For Remainder Of Academic Year – County Superintendents Issue Statement

Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced today that public schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year. The superintendents of school districts serving students in Beaver County have submitted the following joint statement to BeaverCountian.com in response.

The Beaver County School Districts and the Career and Technical Center continue to work together as we receive guidance from our state and federal leaders.

Today, Governor Wolf announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. Therefore, all Beaver County school facilities are closed and events cancelled through the end of the school year.

While much uncertainty still exists, this announcement will allow families to plan for their needs in the coming months. All schools will continue to provide continuity of education and meals through the last regularly scheduled day of school.

We understand that this is heartbreaking for the Class of 2020, but please be patient as we seek additional guidance from our state leaders regarding graduation and other special events.

We appreciate your patience and support during this closure and we will continue to provide updates as we move forward together.

Dr. Jane Bovalino, Superintendent

Rochester Area School District

Dr. Peter Carbone, Superintendent

Aliquippa School District

Mr. Alan R. Fritz, Jr., Superintendent

South Side Area School District

Dr. Jeffrey A. Fuller, Superintendent

Freedom Area School District

Dr. Joseph A. Guarino, Superintendent

New Brighton Area School District

Mr. Barry King, Substitute Superintendent

Ambridge Area School District

Dr. Michelle Miller, Superintendent

Hopewell Area School District

Dr. Donna Nugent, Superintendent

Big Beaver Falls Area School District

Dr. Nicholas Perry, Superintendent

Central Valley School District

Dr. Robert H. Postupac, Superintendent

Blackhawk Area School District and

Western Beaver County School District

Dr. Eric Rosendale, Executive Director

Beaver Valley Intermediate Unit #27

Dr. Carrie Rowe, Superintendent

Beaver Area School District

Mr. Sean D. Tanner, Superintendent

Midland Borough School District

Mr. Bret Trotta, Superintendent

Riverside Beaver County School District

Mr. David A. Wytiaz, Administrative Director

Beaver County Career & Technology Center