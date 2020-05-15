Commissioners Issue Statement In Response To Gov. Wolf’s Decision To Move Beaver County “Yellow”

Editor’s Note: The Beaver County Board of Commissioners issued the following statement in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to move Beaver County to the “yellow” phase of his COVID-19 mitigation orders effective May 22.

The Commissioners of Beaver County were pleased to learn of Governor Wolf’s decision to permit Beaver County to move into Yellow phase. This decision is incontrovertible evidence that the voices of our citizens and local businesses were heard in Harrisburg. To be sure, this past week our Board has publicly and passionately expressed our disapproval of a decision that we believed would serve only to harm our County’s economy and morale. For that, we do not apologize. We will always ferociously defend and represent the best interests of our citizens.

However, with today’s news of Beaver County joining the rest of Southwestern Pennsylvania by transitioning into the Yellow Phase, we would like to thank Governor Wolf for listening to our concerns, and ultimately reevaluating his decision to keep Beaver County on an imaginary “Red” island. We look forward to continuing to work with the Governor as our Commonwealth continues responds (sic) to this historic pandemic.

We encourage all of our residents to go to our County’s website for addition (sic) information as to what Beaver County’s progression into the “Yellow” phase means, and the Board continues to strongly encourage our residents to continue adhering to all CDC Guidelines on mitigating the spread of COVID-19, which include: washing hands often, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, practicing social distancing, covering mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.