Commissioner Jack Manning To Self-Quarantine At Home Saying He Is Just As Vulnerable As Everyone Else

Editor’s Note: Beaver County Commissioner Jack Manning sent the following statement to BeaverCountian.com. It is being published in full as written by the commissioner.

To my fellow Beaver County Commissioners, Elected Row Officers, County employees and residents

After much deliberation and consultation with my wife, we have decided to self-quarantine for the next 10 to 14 days. As your Commissioner please know that I will still be available and will work from home or by the electronic methods that we have in place. I will come into the office to make sure that any and all paperwork is signed. We are both healthy and not symptomatic in any manner, nor have we knowingly been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. But we are both 67 years old and just as vulnerable to this virus as every resident in Beaver County and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

I took an oath on December 27, 2019 to uphold the Constitution and pledged to execute my duties as a Beaver County Commissioner to the best of my ability. I embraced the idea that this honor to serve the people of Beaver County was, and is, a 24 hour a day, seven day a week, 365 days a year commitment. Anyone who knows me or has witnessed the way I’ve conducted myself in 82 days since I took that oath, understands my work ethic and dedication to fulfill that commitment.

My wife and I also took wedding vows to love and protect each other 45 years ago. It is all of these factors that we take into consideration in making this decision. So I want to ensure you I will still be accessible and working 24/7, just not routinely working out of the Courthouse and interacting with people face to face.

I also want to stress that we are paddling in uncharted waters with the COVID-19 virus. As we navigate a path through it, the waters will clearly become more turbulent in the days ahead. I have advocated, and we have implemented, as many measures as we are allowed at this time to protect the Courthouse and our employees. We implore you to continue to be safe and take precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones. Self-quarantine or work from home if you can possibly do so. Practice social distancing and limit face to face interactions and gatherings of more than a few people. Wash your hands continually and practice common hygiene courtesies. And by all means, if you are sick, stay home and seek medical consultation.

My heart goes out to all whose health has been negatively impacted by the virus and the economic impact of the measures taken so far. I will continue to work hard in lobbying county, state and federal authorities to bring relief especially to working families and small business owners. We must continue to provide utility, rent and tax relief. I assure you we will be doing everything in our power to protect the health and economic well-being to those affected across Beaver County.

Stay calm (we will get through this), stay safe, stay at home when possible, and try to stay off of social media for your mental well-being.

Jack Manning,

Beaver County Commissioner