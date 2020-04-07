Chairman Camp: Commissioners Have No Oversight Over Brighton Rehab’s Operations

Editor’s Note: The following is a statement provided to BeaverCountian.com by Beaver County Commissioner Chairman Dan Camp.

We are aware through media reports of the issues confronting the residents, staff, and management at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center. To date, the only requests made from Brighton Rehab of the County was through our Emergency Management Department requesting personal protective equipment (PPE) which was forwarded to PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency). One of those requests has already been fulfilled, and the other was recently submitted over the weekend. This is not a county facility and therefore the Beaver County Board of Commissioners has no oversight of its operations, but certainly will offer any assistance we can if requested.

Daniel C. Camp III

Beaver County Commissioner, Chairman