Chairman Camp: Commissioners Have No Oversight Over Brighton Rehab’s Operations

Editor’s Note: The following is a statement provided to BeaverCountian.com by Beaver County Commissioner Chairman Dan Camp.
We are aware through media reports of the issues confronting the residents, staff, and management at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center. To date, the only requests made from Brighton Rehab of the County was through our Emergency Management Department requesting personal protective equipment (PPE) which was forwarded to PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency). One of those requests has already been fulfilled, and the other was recently submitted over the weekend. This is not a county facility and therefore the Beaver County Board of Commissioners has no oversight of its operations, but certainly will offer any assistance we can if requested.
Daniel C. Camp III
Beaver County Commissioner, Chairman
An Important Message To Our Readers
BeaverCountian.com’s coverage of the novel coronavirus is being made freely available outside of our normal paywall. We believe the information we are providing is important to all members of our community and should not be limited to just those with financial means.
For those who are able to support our efforts, we would appreciate it if you considered subscribing to gain access to all of our award-winning local reporting. As always, thanks for being a reader of BeaverCountian.com!
no one want to deal with it but we have to stay home for lord knows how long and wild the rest of the county is shut down .